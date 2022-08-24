Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott: ‘Dallas ‘Til I Die’ Goof-Up

FRISCO - To borrow a line from the classic film “Cool Hand Luke,” “What we’ve got here is … failure to communicate.”

But we do understand the phenomenon.

First has come yet another rush of "Zeke is Done'' stories, which are largely regurgitations of one another; there is no "breaking news'' here and there is nothing new at all, contractually or health-wise or in any other way.

The simple fact - and one we started writing the very day he signed his big new deal in 2019. That contract - billed as being a six-year, $90 million deal - included an "escape hatch'' for the team, a way out, but no sooner than March of 2023.

March of 2023 is now coming.

At this time, Elliott, the two-time NFL rushing champ, remains on the roster at a fully-guaranteed salary of $12.4 million. That is viewed by some as being "excessive,'' and an "albatross,'' but in fact, the Cowboys knew what they were getting into there ...

And they knew they could be getting out of it after the 2022 season, when Elliott’s contract is no longer fully guaranteed season.

The Cowboys probably won’t want to pay him another $11 million in 2023, preferring to release him, eat that dead money, but save $5.8 million.

But what we've reported (often) the Cowboys probably will do: Offer him a way to stay under the terms of a re-done deal.

From COO Stephen Jones: “I want that guy on my team. You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”

There is no complication here and there is no secrecy. There is only misunderstanding, and unfortunately, snark - the latter of which now arrives in the form of a response to Elliott simply trying to do something nice for his neighbors.

Across the street from The Star, the Cowboys home base, exists FC Dallas, the local MLS soccer club. FC Dallas recently recruited Zeke to make a short video in which he recites the soccer slogan, "I'm Dallas 'Til I Die.''

It's not morbid. And it's not about the Cowboys.

It's a soccer slogan.

But given how many people choose to twist Elliott contract news in a manner that makes all involved look silly, you can guess what critics have done in spinning Zeke's "I'm Dallas 'Til I Die'' "quote'' into being Cowboys-related foolishness.

Elliott may or may not be a "Cowboys for Life.'' He surely won't be one under the terms of his present contract. And he's supporting the local "other football'' team. And there's your non-breaking Zeke news of the day.

