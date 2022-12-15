Cowboys star Micah Parsons got involved in a discussion centered on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts that many viewed as a poke taken at the MVP candidate. And Philly is miffed.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons started the cross-country jawing.

And now the Philadelphia Eagles are jawing back.

In a recent appearance on Von Miller’s “The Von Cast,” Parsons got involved in a discussion centered on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts that many viewed as a poke taken at the MVP candidate.

Parsons opined that it is “system and team'' that is the root of the success of Hurts. ... a suggestion that could be taken as the Dallas standout saying that Hurts is "only a system quarterback.''

Hurts issued a polite reply. One of Hurts' O-line protectors was not so mannerly.

Said Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata: “I’m going to worry about the Chicago Bears (the Eagles' Sunday opponent) this week ... Micah should worry about his game this week, too. I don’t know who the f*** they’re playing .... Just worry about who you got this week.

“That’s how we do it here. I’m not going to worry about any other comments anybody said. That’s just how we focus and run about our business. We’ve got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons.”

Mailata's contributions to the dialogue will surely crank up the heat on the coming Christmas Eve game in DFW when the Eagles, who sit at 12-1, oppose Micah's 10-3 Cowboys. And he's right about the one-game-at-a-time focus that is necessary here; Dallas is coming off a too-tight win over Houston and this Sunday plays at a have-not in Jacksonville.

Hurts, to be frank, is having an MVP-worthy season, with 32 total touchdowns on the year. And Parsons is a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. When they actually face off? Words probably won't matter much. But to the interest in the NFC East rivalry? Words matter.

