Cowboys Micah Parsons: Jalen Hurts MVP Doubts? Eagles QB Responds

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons admits he's not trying to "make any enemies," but may have just ignited a hidden fire inside of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts.

The Dallas Cowboys have their sights set on facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. But the hype for Dallas' pivotal Week 16 home matchup on Christmas Eve with the Philadelphia Eagles continues to draw all the attention.

And thanks to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, a game that was already fixing to be an emotional battle of heavyweights has taken a new turn after Dallas' young defensive star questioned the MVP legitimacy of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has led Philly to a 12-1 record so far this season.

"Is it Hurts or the team?" Parsons asked Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller during a Tuesday appearance on The Voncast. "It's system and team."

"I think it's a little bit of both," Miller responded.

But Hurts, who has built a reputation in a short time as being wise beyond his years, is choosing to take the high road after being made aware of Parsons' comments.

"I'm worried about the Bears," Hurts said as the Eagles prepare to travel to Chicago this weekend.

While Parsons has a point considering the Eagles defense leads the league in sacks (49), turnover differential (+14) and is allowing the second-fewest yards per game (297), there's a real argument that Hurts' job is made a easier due to an elite defense at his back.

"I'm not trying to make any enemies," Parsons said. "I just love the game so much and I understand it so much that when things are off I just can't hold it in. I almost gotta say something."

But Hurts -- who has 3,157 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions -- has powered an equally-elite Eagles offense that leads the league in points per game (29.7), is third in total yards per game (392) and second in rushing yards (162.2).

Add this to the fact that his dual-threat ability has resulted in 10 rushing touchdowns to his 2022 scoring total, and there's little doubt that he's at least a top-three MVP candidate headed into Week 15.

Hurts and the Eagles got the best of Parsons and the Cowboys in a 26-17 win in Philly on Oct. 16. And as if there wasn't already enough reason to get fired up about the second season meeting, Parsons will now have to back up his doubts in a game Dallas needs in order to have any shot at the NFC East crown.

