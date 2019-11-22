FISH REPORT VIDEO: Cowboys at Patriots - This is Where The Hype Stops

FRISCO - The New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys are the two most "hyped'' franchises in the NFL. That's not to say they haven't earned a great deal of the attention paid to them; it is to say that both are part of an NFL machine that sometimes creates illusions of greatness. On Sunday in Foxboro, though, somebody's illusion is going to end.

The Patriots are among the best two teams in the AFC. The Cowboys lead the NFC East and are vying to be among the best in the conference. This edition of the New England team has earned its confidence, because this edition of the Pats is still led by coach Bill Belichick and QB Tom Brady.

Said Dallas coach Jason Garrett: Brady: “is arguably the greatest player that ever walked. Think about his level of excellence over the last 20 years, I don’t think it’best that ever walked in this league.”

But the 6-4 Cowboys talk of confidence, too, led by QB Dak Prescott. Said Dak:

"I'm locked in. I'm confident. I've said that. Confident in these guys around me, confident in the plays that are being called. It's a collective reason and effort of where I am."

The above Fish Report Video works to answer a question: If Dallas is so good, why do they seem so ... just above mediocre? I think I've got some answers. I know Sunday will provide us with more.