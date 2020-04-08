CowboyMaven
Florio Calls For NFL Action Against Dez Workouts With Cowboys Dak & Zeke

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - A trio of NFL stars associated with the Dallas Cowboys should be cited by the league - and maybe law-enforcement officials - for their continued "flaunting'' of CDC recommendations and local laws banning gathering due the COVID-19 crisis, says Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com.

"If you've got players who are violating the local laws that say 'Thou shall stay home during this pandemic,' and they are both creating a real risk of spreading the virus, and sending a horrible message to others who may be influenced to do the same thing. I would like to see the NFL do something," Florio said on 105.3 The Fan's "Shan and RJ" on Wednesday.

The message-senders: Dez Bryant, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

There are some precise details in Florio's presentation here that one could quibble with. One, it's not clear what the punishment would be, certainly not from an NFL perspective. Two, Bryant is not an NFL employee; he's not presently subject to the league's guidelines. (Additionally, Dak Prescott is not under contract, so we're not sure what jurisdiction the league has over him.)

And three, oddly, while Florio mentions that ex-Cowboy Dez Bryant and present Cowboys QB Dak Prescott have been front-and-center in their Twitter-released videos, he fails to mention that, as we reported earlier this week, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is also part of the workout group at what we opted to label "an undisclosed Dallas location.''

But Florio's general point is the right one ... and the same one we made last week, when Bryant and company first publicized his workout with Prescott. Beyond being unsafe for them to do it, and beyond being unsafe for anybody else they come in contact with after the workout, their high-profile exhibitions send an awful behavior message to people, young and old, who might take their cues from football stars.

Florio at Pro Football Talk wrote a scathing piece on how Prescott and Bryant "continue to flaunt their defiance of rules that have caused millions to change their habits dramatically."

What is NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to do?

Said Florio: "Even if you're not going to suspend anyone or fine anyone under the personal conduct policy. I want the commissioner to post a video, to issue a statement, telling all players who are in the NFL or hope to be back like Dez Bryant, that they must comply with all applicable state and local requirements as what they should and shouldn't be doing during this pandemic."

Listen to the entire interview above via 105.3 The Fan.

Comments (1)
Warp
Warp

Personal responsibility, not Goodell responsibility. If some kid(s) copy such behavior parents should use as a teaching opportunity to point out wannabe millionaires lack of. Currently personal responsibility appears to be sorely lacking in many venues.

