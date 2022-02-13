Cowboys WATCH: 'Frauds': Jerry Jones on Eagles 'Good Time' Fans

Philly fans like to personally greet Jones with a middle finger when he himself appears. And how does Jones enjoy responding? As he indicates here: With an air kiss.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is addressing his love-hate relationship with the passionate fans of the Philadelphia Eagles as only he can.

Jones, having fun during Super Bowl Week in Los Angeles, is taking what on the surface seems like sharp jabs at "Philthy,'' but in reality, it's a long-distance hug from the multi-billionaire.

“I know the frauds that the Philadelphia fans are,” said Jones.

Wait ... what?

What Jerry is really saying here is, as he later put it, an admission that Eagles fans are "good, hellacious people.'' And what he means by "frauds'' is that they are not as tough and hateful as their reputation suggests, and as maybe their self-image would have the world believe.

“We have a good time when we go to Philadelphia,'' Jones said in a visit with NBC Sports.

The Cowboys and the Eagles have maybe the NFL's most contentious rivalry, with Dallas most recently having the upper hand in battles within the NFC East, which in 2021 included a division title and a sweep of the Eagles. That success gives Jerry bragging rights, but it doesn't prevent Philly fans from doing what Philly fans do: Throw eggs and beer bottles at the Cowboys team buses whenever they enter and exit the area of Philly's home stadium, and personally greet Jones with a middle finger when he himself appears.

And how does Jones enjoy responding? As he indicates here: With an air kiss.