Skip to main content

Cowboys WATCH: 'Frauds': Owner Jerry Jones on Eagles 'Good Time' Fans

Philly fans like to personally greet Jones with a middle finger when he himself appears. And how does Jones enjoy responding? As he indicates here: With an air kiss.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is addressing his love-hate relationship with the passionate fans of the Philadelphia Eagles as only he can.

Jones, having fun during Super Bowl Week in Los Angeles, is taking what on the surface seems like sharp jabs at "Philthy,'' but in reality, it's a long-distance hug from the multi-billionaire.

“I know the frauds that the Philadelphia fans are,” said Jones.

Wait ... what?

No image description

49313BEF-EE9D-4A3A-A1E5-D9B5FA614472
Play

Cowboys WATCH: 'Frauds': Jerry Jones on Eagles 'Good Time' Fans

Philly fans like to personally greet Jones with a middle finger when he himself appears. And how does Jones enjoy responding? As he indicates here: With an air kiss.

23 seconds ago
23 seconds ago
tom dak
Play

'We'll See You Again!' But Cowboys' Dak Prescott Didn't Mean Tom Brady Post-Retirement Comeback

We don't think Dak meant it quite this way.

20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago
micah rowdy
Play

Micah Parsons: Cowboys 'Haters' are 'Sick & Jealous'

It’s sick, these people are sick. These Cowboys haters are sick,” Parsons says. “They’re jealous.''

57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago

What Jerry is really saying here is, as he later put it, an admission that Eagles fans are "good, hellacious people.'' And what he means by "frauds'' is that they are not as tough and hateful as their reputation suggests, and as maybe their self-image would have the world believe.

49313BEF-EE9D-4A3A-A1E5-D9B5FA614472
dak vs eagles
tavon eagles
Do-the-Dallas-Cowboys-or-Philadelphia-Eagles-have-a-brighter-future

“We have a good time when we go to Philadelphia,'' Jones said in a visit with NBC Sports.

The Cowboys and the Eagles have maybe the NFL's most contentious rivalry, with Dallas most recently having the upper hand in battles within the NFC East, which in 2021 included a division title and a sweep of the Eagles. That success gives Jerry bragging rights, but it doesn't prevent Philly fans from doing what Philly fans do: Throw eggs and beer bottles at the Cowboys team buses whenever they enter and exit the area of Philly's home stadium, and personally greet Jones with a middle finger when he himself appears.

And how does Jones enjoy responding? As he indicates here: With an air kiss.

49313BEF-EE9D-4A3A-A1E5-D9B5FA614472
News

Cowboys WATCH: 'Frauds': Jerry Jones on Eagles 'Good Time' Fans

23 seconds ago
tom dak
News

'We'll See You Again!' But Cowboys' Dak Prescott Didn't Mean Tom Brady Post-Retirement Comeback

20 minutes ago
micah rowdy
News

Micah Parsons: Cowboys 'Haters' are 'Sick & Jealous'

57 minutes ago
dak mcc watch red
News

Dak Prescott Evaluates Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy: 'I've Never Seen It Before'

1 hour ago
burrow palmer
News

Super Bowl QB Joe Burrow Might Leave Bengals, Claims Carson Palmer

19 hours ago
rob rod
News

Cowboys Ex Coaches Rod Marinelli & Rex Ryan on the Raiders Move: NFL Tracker

20 hours ago
jerry dan kneel
News

Can NFL Force Dan Snyder to Sell Washington Commanders?

22 hours ago
7587A63D-5C95-42A4-9984-9227F2CDBCDB
News

Can Rams vs. Bengals Match Cowboys’ Best Super Bowls?

23 hours ago