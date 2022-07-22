Moves in Dallas?: WR Will Fuller & 3 Cowboys Free Agent Signing Ideas

The Dallas Cowboys have never really been in the "blockbuster signing" (of other teams’ stars) business when it comes to free agency. They would rather sign their own, then sit and wait, before scooping up value-signings towards the end of free agency.

And we say right about now would be the time for Dallas to enact that philosophy, as multiple players are still on the free agent market who could provide bargain value.

CowboysSI.com has been all over the Anthony Barr idea - but it might not be a cheap fit. Meanwhile … Here is our list of three free agent fits:

3) Daryl Williams, OG/OT

If left tackle Tyron Smith goes down, this team is in trouble. They didn't address swing tackle in free agency and have instead left the role in the hands of rookie Matt Waletzko (and Josh Ball, who is running behind the rookie.) Additionally, it's a pretty good bet Smith will miss games at some point, as he hasn't played a full 16 game season since 2015.

Rookie offensive guard Tyler Smith was drafted with the idea he'll eventually take over for Tyron at left tackle, but it would be ill-advised to rush him.

Signing Daryl Williams would solve two issues at once. If Tyron does miss time and they decide to slide Tyler out to left tackle, Williams can plug into the guard spot like he did with the Buffalo Bills. However, Williams has played tackle for most of his career and could serve as swing tackle as well if Tyler stays put at guard.

The signing would give Dallas much needed flexibility on the offensive line instead of leaving the swing tackle spot in the hands of the unproven.

2) Will Fuller, WR

Dallas is all-in on CeeDee Lamb being their superstar No. 1 receiver this season. However, the No. 2 receiver on the roster, Michael Gallup, is expected to miss time at the start of the season. While the Cowboys signed ex-Steelers receiver James Washington and drafted receiver Jalen Tolbert in the third round, both are unproven No. 2 options as camp opens.

Tolbert has high expectations and eventually will look to make an impact in Dallas, but forcing a third-round pick into a large role from Day 1 could prove troublesome. Dallas would be wise to look for some added outside help at receiver until Gallup is back.

Fuller only played three games last season for the Miami Dolphins due to a one-game suspension and being placed on injured reserve. However, in 2020 Fuller posted over 800 yards receiving and eight receiving touchdowns. Fuller also posted an electric 16.6 yards per reception in 2020, which would have been third among all receivers with 40+ receptions last season.

Bringing in Fuller would add depth until Gallup returns, while providing the deep threat that would be missing in his absence.

1) J.C. Tretter

It's a wonder that this move hasn't already been made. When Dallas drafted Tyler Smith over Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum in April, it was met with questions and criticism. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz isn't incompetent by any means, but …

Tretter had a fine Pro Football Focus grade of 78.7 last season. In 2021, Tretter recorded his seventh straight season with a pass blocking grade of 80 or higher. In over 1,000 snaps last season, Tretter allowed one single sack.

Tretter is also a solid run blocker as well and would provide Dallas with a stud in the middle of the offensive line. What’s the issue? Some speculate that his NFLPA involvement is a factor, which seems wildly unfair. Could the Cowboys get a bargain deal? Dallas wants to return to the offensive line dominance they boasted in 2014 and 2016. An upgrade at center could help.