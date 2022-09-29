'GOAT & Lion': Cowboys' Micah Parsons Responds to Lawrence Taylor Challenge

FRISCO - Lawrence Taylor's initial judgment of the work of Micah Parsons in Monday's 23-16 Dallas Cowboys win at New York against LT's old Giants team?

Sort of a challenge.

But on the morning after? The NFL's all-time greatest linebacker acknowledged a the budding superstar Parsons in a more cordial manner - and Parsons responded in kind.

Hall of Fame linebacker Taylor tweeted about how "special" Micah is, telling the Cowboys star he "can’t wait to see everything you achieve young man."

Parsons responded with emojis of a goat and a lion, a combination of LT being "the Greatest of All-Time'' and his own "Lion-backer'' mentality.

"Thank you!!!" Parsons wrote. "God is great!"

At one time, the LT comparison for Parsons seemed unfair to both players. ("Let's just chill'' on that idea, Parsons himself said last December.) But now? After finishing an outstanding rookie campaign that saw him finish second in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting, Parsons is at it again, having quickly totaled four sacks and nine quarterback hits this season.

Parsons didn't get a sack in Monday night's game between the Cowboys and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, in large part due to the fact he was playing while weakened by illness. But the attention to him freed teammates like Demarcus Lawrence (three of the team's five sacks and a joust with LeBron James) to dominate in a 23-16 victory for a Dallas team that leads the NFL in sacks.

LT's initial tweet was a "challenge'' for Parsons to "keep it up for 13 years,'' as Taylor himself did. The tone wasn't quite right.

But "GOAT and Lion'' has a nice ring to it.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!