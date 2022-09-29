'GOAT & Lion': Cowboys' Micah Parsons Responds to Lawrence Taylor Challenge
FRISCO - Lawrence Taylor's initial judgment of the work of Micah Parsons in Monday's 23-16 Dallas Cowboys win at New York against LT's old Giants team?
Sort of a challenge.
But on the morning after? The NFL's all-time greatest linebacker acknowledged a the budding superstar Parsons in a more cordial manner - and Parsons responded in kind.
Hall of Fame linebacker Taylor tweeted about how "special" Micah is, telling the Cowboys star he "can’t wait to see everything you achieve young man."
Parsons responded with emojis of a goat and a lion, a combination of LT being "the Greatest of All-Time'' and his own "Lion-backer'' mentality.
"Thank you!!!" Parsons wrote. "God is great!"
LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys 'Forgotten Man' DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons had high praise for DeMarcus Lawrence following his three-sack performance in Week 3.
'Hell Yeah!' Says Coach Mike McCarthy of Cowboys Schedule vs. Washington; Here's Why
"Hell, yeah!'' Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy responded this week when asked about the latest "zag,'' a rare noon start at home when Washington visits AT&T Stadium on Sunday. "Everybody loves a noon kickoff.''
Jason Peters Big Move: Cowboys Make Permanent Change for Future Hall of Famer?
The Cowboys are raving about Tyler Smith, chests puffed over picking him in the first round. And now they are doing the same about their clever signing of the Eagles legend Jason Peters.
At one time, the LT comparison for Parsons seemed unfair to both players. ("Let's just chill'' on that idea, Parsons himself said last December.) But now? After finishing an outstanding rookie campaign that saw him finish second in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting, Parsons is at it again, having quickly totaled four sacks and nine quarterback hits this season.
Parsons didn't get a sack in Monday night's game between the Cowboys and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, in large part due to the fact he was playing while weakened by illness. But the attention to him freed teammates like Demarcus Lawrence (three of the team's five sacks and a joust with LeBron James) to dominate in a 23-16 victory for a Dallas team that leads the NFL in sacks.
LT's initial tweet was a "challenge'' for Parsons to "keep it up for 13 years,'' as Taylor himself did. The tone wasn't quite right.
But "GOAT and Lion'' has a nice ring to it.
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!