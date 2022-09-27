Lawrence Taylor Challenges Cowboys Micah Parsons: 'Keep It Up For 13 Years!'

Turns out 60 percent of Micah Parsons got 100 percent of Lawrence Taylor's attention.

On a night when the Dallas Cowboys' star linebacker was slowed by illness, his defense dominated the New York Giants and his production was noticed by the Hall-of-Fame pass-rusher. Parsons is the first player in NFL history to have 17 sacks in their first 18 games, but Taylor isn't quite ready to relinquish his unofficial title as the most feared defender in the history of football.

Taylor, who starred for the Giants 1981-83, recorded 142 sacks during a 13-year career that included a Most Valuable Player season in 1986, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, two Super Bowl rings, 10 Pro Bowls and induction into Canton in 1999.

“I don’t know who the best defensive player is," Taylor said in an interview before the Cowboys' 23-16 victory, "but all I know is I’m always on the last page, of the last paragraph, of the last sentence when they say ‘the greatest of all time.’ Until somebody tells me different, I own it.”

After watching an under-the-weather Parsons not record a sack but still be disruptive in Dallas' win, Taylor re-affirmed his stance.

Said LT, "He's playing pretty well ... let's see if he can keep it up for dag-on 13 years."

Lost amidst the faux controversy surrounding quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush and the offensive injuries to Tyron Smith, Michael Gallup, James Washington and Dalton Schultz, the Cowboys have regrouped for a 2-1 start behind a dazzling defense.

Even without a sack from Parsons, the Cowboys recorded five of Giants' quarterback Daniel Jones to push their league-leading total to 13 (including 11 the last two weeks). DeMarcus Lawrence got three sacks, Dorance Armstrong further muddled the memory of Randy Gregory with a sack and a blocked field goal, and Trevon Diggs intercepted his first pass of the season to seal the victory.

The Giants, who scored their only touchdown with Lawrence and Parsons on the sideline, did not run a single play in the Red Zone.

Said owner Jerry Jones on his regular Tuesday morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan, "The defense is playing outstanding football. It's allowing us on offense to play with balance, with patience."

The Cowboys' defense has yet to allow a first-half touchdown, has surrendered only three touchdowns in three games, and is in the Top 10 in yards (9th), passing yards (4th) and points (8th).

