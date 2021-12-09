'We're Going to Win This Game': McCarthy Makes Declaration for Washington

"This game'' is Sunday’s big division meeting at Washington, and both the game - and McCarthy's "boastful'' comments - deserve context.

FRISCO - “We’re going to win this game,'' Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday, his first day back in The Star after a 10-day COVID procotol. "I’m confident in that.''

"This game'' is Sunday’s big division meeting at Washington, and both the game - and McCarthy's comments - deserve context.

This wasn't exactly Jimmy Johnson and "put it in 3-inch headlines!'' There was no Heineken beer or Blue Bell ice cream involved, as was the case in Johnson's early-'90's boast.

There is, simply, a quiet confident that just got a little less quiet.

What about bulletin-board material for the Football Team, coach?

“What am I supposed to say?'' he responded with a grin. "I fully expect to win every game I’ve ever competed in.”

The Cowboys have an 8-4 record and a two-game lead over 6-6 Washington in the NFC East. Dallas and Washington play each other twice in three weeks; a stretch that could determine the NFC East Division winner. This is the biggest game of the season so far for Dallas, and McCarthy is glad to be back and ready to compete.The Dallas Cowboys travel to the nation's capitol with a two-game NFC East lead to face a surging Washington Football Team in a divisional matchup with playoff implications on Sunday.

The Cowboys will attempt to back their boss and to protect their lead on a chilly afternoon (with rain and wind possible) at FedEx Field in Landover, Marylan. With 10-days since Dallas' last game, a win against the New Orleans Saints, the Cowboys are as healthy as they've been since September.

Washington has won four in a row and has quietly entered the playoff race as the sixth seed in the NFC - so they have reason they "will win this game,'' too.

Maybe the most surprising aspect of the Washington winning streak is the performance of the defense after losing star Chase Young for the season and Montez Sweat for the last month. Sweat will miss at least another 10 days after testing positive for COVID.

Coach Ron Rivera’s squad won both matchups last season and a victory would secure Washington’s first three-game winning streak against Dallas in more than 30 years, the longest drought in the NFL among longtime division rivals. However, quarterback Dak Prescott was out with his ankle injury last season and is 7-1 against Washington.

IMPORTANT INJURY NOTE: The Cowboys are planning on the return of defensive end Randy Gregory.

FUN FACT: Ezekiel Elliott needs five yards to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards for the season. This would be Elliott’s sixth consecutive season with 1,000 scrimmage yards, which ranks fourth in franchise history.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at Washington Football Team (6-6)

ODDS: The Cowboys are currently four-point favorites over Washington. The over/under is 48 total points.

BETTING TRENDS: Of the Cowboys' 12 games played, they have nine wins against the spread. Dallas is 5-1 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, in away games.

PREDICTION: Cowboys cover.

GAME TIME: Sunday, 12 December 2021 at 12 p.m. CT

LOCATION: FedEx Field - Landover, MD.

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan - and CowboysSI.com will be in Washington for the game.

THE FINAL WORD: Elliott, who is dealing with a knee issue, plans to play:

“You’re gonna have to drag me off the field,'' Elliott said, adding that a Friday MRI showed progress in his knee. The nature of the injury is not a "bone bruise," as CowboysSI has already reported.