Injured Zeke Get MRI; Cowboys 'Will Have To Drag Me Off Field' To Miss

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are expressing no great concern about the Sunday availability of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. But both running backs spent a bit of time at Wednesday's practice here inside The Star doing pre-workout rehab, Elliott (with his balky knee) on a stationary bike, Pollard on the cords.

Said coach Mike McCarthy of Elliott and the 10 days Dallas has between games: “I think it’s a huge benefit. I think it’s a huge benefit for our whole football team. … It’s like another bye week, and we treated it that way.”

Zeke's view of any plans of sitting out games? “You’re gonna have to drag me off the field,'' he said, adding that a Friday MRI showed progress in his knee, and that as CowboysSI.com has reported many times, the nature of the injury is not a "bone bruise'' (which can actually be a fracture.''

Hopefully no "dragging'' will be needed. But ... the Cowboys on Wednesday signed to the practice squad veteran running back Ito Smith.

Meanwhile, the top roster-related news is the 21-day window activation of end Randy Gregory (calf), who is expected to be able to play this week at Washington. Fellow defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (elbow) could also be deemed healthy enough to make his regular-season debut.

Cedrick Wilson (ankle), safety Donovan Wilson (chest and shoulder) and tight end Blake Jarwin (hip) also did rehab work. Wilson could be fine for Sunday; the other two players are on injured reserve.

McCarthy said Wilson "is progressing well toward possibly returning this season.

And Jarwin, who is back at team QB now? Could he return this season?

“We’ll continue to work through that,'' McCarthy said. "I know he is optimistic. …We’re going to lose some time there because of his COVID test.''

Also back off COVID is Terence Steele, with the Cowboys hinting that he may again serve as "one of the sixth starters,'' with La’el Collins maybe starting at right tackle Sunday at Washington. (More here.)

But, joked McCarthy: “Just to be clear, we don’t announce starting lineups on Wednesday.”

Also to be clear: McCarthy is just finishing up his COVID protocol issue, which caused him to miss last week's win at New Orleans. (Rookie CB Nahshon Wright remains in COVID protocol and could come back Friday morning.)

McCarthy, who has been quarantined in a hotel room, said he feels good but for the protection of his family (some of whom have also been sick), he may remain in the hotel for a time. But protocol allows him back to work on Thursday.

“My arrival will be first thing in the morning,'' he said before adding, "Actually, I think I might go at midnight. 12:01 a.m.”