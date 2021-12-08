Injured Zeke Get MRI; Cowboys 'Will Have To Drag Me Off Field' To Miss

Skip to main content
    Injured Ezekiel Elliott Gets MRI; Dallas Cowboys 'Will Have To Drag Me Off Field' To Miss Game

    Mike McCarthy on Elliott and the 10 days Dallas has between games: “I think it’s a huge benefit. I think it’s a huge benefit for our whole football team. … It’s like another bye week, and we treated it that way.”
    Author:

    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are expressing no great concern about the Sunday availability of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. But both running backs spent a bit of time at Wednesday's practice here inside The Star doing pre-workout rehab, Elliott (with his balky knee) on a stationary bike, Pollard on the cords.

    Said coach Mike McCarthy of Elliott and the 10 days Dallas has between games: "I think it's a huge benefit. I think it's a huge benefit for our whole football team. … It's like another bye week, and we treated it that way."

    Zeke's view of any plans of sitting out games? “You’re gonna have to drag me off the field,'' he said, adding that a Friday MRI showed progress in his knee, and that as CowboysSI.com has reported many times, the nature of the injury is not a "bone bruise'' (which can actually be a fracture.''

    Hopefully no "dragging'' will be needed. But ... the Cowboys on Wednesday signed to the practice squad veteran running back Ito Smith.

    Meanwhile, the top roster-related news is the 21-day window activation of end Randy Gregory (calf), who is expected to be able to play this week at Washington. Fellow defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (elbow) could also be deemed healthy enough to make his regular-season debut.

    Cedrick Wilson (ankle), safety Donovan Wilson (chest and shoulder) and tight end Blake Jarwin (hip) also did rehab work. Wilson could be fine for Sunday; the other two players are on injured reserve.

    McCarthy said Wilson "is progressing well toward possibly returning this season.

