'Goofy Game!' Where's Michael Gallup? Kellen Moore Takes Cowboys Blame

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore says that he has to do a better job getting Michael Gallup involved in the offense after the receiver totaled just one catch on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as they lost 40-34 in overtime. ... all in all, a "goofy game,'' as coordinator Kellen Moore put in.

Indeed, with Dak Prescott having his way through the air (256 yards and three touchdowns), there was a goof, and maybe a glaring omission in Dallas' passing game.

Where was Michael Gallup?

The receiver was a bystander for most of the contest, as he was only targeted twice, registering a solitary catch for two yards.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore told the media at The Star that he has to do a better job getting Gallup involved in the offense.

"This was one of those goofy games looking back on it," Moore said. "He probably didn't get the touches and the looks that we anticipated. Sometimes that's the way games go. I think on my side, I need to do a better job of getting Michael more opportunities throughout the game."

The Cowboys ran 41 running plays on Sunday, and Prescott went to the air 30 times. Yet somehow, on those 30 passes, Gallup was targeted just twice. CeeDee Lamb (seven receptions) and Noah Brown (six receptions) led the way for the Cowboys.

Sunday's game has left some wondering exactly where Gallup fits in the receiver room with T.Y. Hilton (already signed) and potentially Odell Beckham Jr. linking up with the team.

But for Moore, it is paramount that he gets Gallup involved, as when in the groove, the 6-1, 200-pound receiver is tough to stop.

"Obviously, he's a big part of this offense, and he's had a couple of really good games for us, and he's certainly a guy that we have to get going," Moore said. "When Michael's going, that presents big challenges for the defense."

Sunday was the fifth time since returning from his ACL injury that Gallup has had two or fewer receptions in a game. With the Cowboys still scoring points at a high level (28.1 per game), getting Gallup going will add another dimension to an already explosive offense. ... with hopes that nothing gets too "goofy'' on Saturday against the Eagles.

