'Quit Thinking, Just Play!' Michael Gallup Key To Being 'The Old MG' for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup has been on a gradual rise since returning from his ACL injury as the 26-year-old has taken a few games to get his feet underneath him as he re-adjusts to the rigors of pro football.

But against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving in the 28-20 win that moved Dallas to 8-3, Gallup produced his best return for the season as he caught five passes for 63 yards. Dak Prescott found his receiver multiple times in the first half, with Gallup showing his physicality and strength to reel in several contested catches.

Said Gallup: “Honestly it’s just I feel like I’m getting back to MG. It took me a little bit but just playing ball. Quit thinking about everything. Quit thinking about my injury and stuff like that. Just playing ball.”

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore couldn't hide his happiness for Gallup, who has been making strides since returning in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders.

"Really happy for Michael just the way the game played out," Moore said. "He had some phenomenal, contested catches, some big plays, a couple of third downs. He's done a tremendous job."

Moore believes the building blocks over the last couple of weeks can lead to more big days. And Dak is excited about the same.

“He’s showing up and that’s who Michael Gallup is,'' Prescott said, "and I’m glad he’s gained that confidence back.”

With Prescott back in the saddle and CeeDee Lamb getting help from Gallup making plays, should Dallas manage to add Odell Beckham Jr., the Cowboys offense could go up yet another level.

With 8-3 Dallas playing Sunday night against the visiting Colts, is the 2019 version (1,107 receiving yards, six touchdowns) of Gallup on the horizon?

“I'm feeling comfortable,'' Gallup said, a good sign. "Like the old MG.''

