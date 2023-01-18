Rob Gronkowski is taking a swing at Brett Maher as the Dallas Cowboys kicker works through his issues.

FRISCO - To football lovers everywhere, Brett Maher is suddenly a bit of punching bag.

Or "kicking bag,'' if you will.

And Rob Gronkowski is taking a swing.

"Gronk'' just debuted the latest commercial for his Super Bowl “Kick of Destiny” partnership with FanDuel, and with impeccable comic timing (well, OK, something short of that) poked some fun at the beleaguered Dallas Cowboys kicker.

“After watching the Cowboys/Bucs game last night, I realized the Kick of Destiny might be harder than I thought,” Gronk tweeted on Tuesday. “Good thing I’ve got Adam Vinatieri as my kicking coach!”

The commercial shows Gronk "deep in training'' as he is preparing for his live Super Bowl kick, which was announced by the retired NFL legend in partnership with FanDuel earlier this month.

In the spot, Gronk is being given coaching tips from another former NFL legend, long-time placekicker Vinatieri, who played 24 seasons and is the NFL’s all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points.

“I’m gonna have to show him how to use his leg,” Vinatieri says in the promo. “You’ve got a leg, don’t you? Use it.”

The Cowboys pretty much have the same advice for Maher, who made NFL history in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Monday night after missing four straight extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I'm super-happy for the team,” Maher said after the game. “It was big win for us. Definitely didn’t do my part ... This team is too good moving forward for me to have to do that. Just get back at it this week.”

The Cowboys are suggesting that as they ready to head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday afternoon in the next round of the playoffs, Maher will be allowed to "get back at it.''

Said Cowboys special-teams coach John Fassel: “He was distraught. It was a bad day at the office. I have full confidence that he’ll rebound. It was just one of those days.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!