'Horrible Take': Micah Parsons Fires Back at Odd TV Criticism

    October 10, 2021
    'Horrible Take': Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons Fires Back at Acho's Odd TV Criticism

    Look: Micah Parsons’ response To FOX analyst going viral
    ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys linebacker room has a reason to lash out this week as the team released Jaylon Smith. Leighton Vander Esch did so by suggesting some of the team's social-media critics are classless. Rookie Micah Parsons fought back in a different way - by taking to social media.

    “Cowboys fans, you should hate the release of Jaylon Smith because you love Micah Parsons. Releasing Jaylon Smith will put even more stress on Micah Parsons” analyst Emmanuel Acho said on Speak For Yourself Wednesday. "Parsons was already asked to do too much last week. Look how it cost him and the Cowboys points.''

    Then Acho shows a film breakdown of some Cowboys action.

    Acho's overall take is an odd one. Smith, who quickly struck a deal with the Green Bay Packers, was the No. 4 linebacker on a Dan Quinn-coached defense that generally plays in a 4-2 base - which means only two linebackers play very much. Additionally, the club believes in Parsons' rookie classmate, Jabril Cox. So Jaylon may have soon slipped to being Dallas' fifth-best linebacker.

    Those factors, plus 2022 financial considerations, led to Jaylon's departure.

    Acho seems unaware. Parsons is not unaware - especially of what his assignments are in the Dallas defense.

    Micah-Parsons-Emmanuel-Acho
    Parsons, arguably the first-month leader in any NFL Rookie of the Year race, who will start his fifth game today as the Giants visit AT&T Stadium, went on to play a sort of polite footsie with Acho, the two exchanging pleasantries about watching film together.

    READ MORE: Cowboys vs. Giants GAMEDAY - Dak Deja Vu?

    That's wise of Parsons; Acho is a rising star and there is no benefit to him making a media enemy.

    And Acho’s wisdom? His theatrics - which take away from the fact that the former player truly has talent as a TV personality - suggest that while he might not know very much about the Dallas Cowboys, he does know how to bring attention to himself.

    READ MORE: LOOK: Cowboys QB Romo Immortalized - on Mavs Floor

