How to Watch: Cowboys ('Must-Win'?) vs. Giants

Matt Galatzan

After coming up short for the third time in four weeks last weekend against the Cleveland Browns, the Dallas Cowboys are facing what we will call a "mental must-win'' scenario against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium this Sunday. With former Cowboys head coach and now Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett being added to the mix, it raises the stakes even higher, as Dallas looks to get back on track and make the case towards playoff contention.

In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Cowboys and Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. New York Giants

Current Records: Cowboys 1-3, Giants 0-4

Date/Time: Sunday, October 11 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: CBS

Radio: 105.3 The Fan (featuring our own Mike Fisher)

Lead Official: Scott Novak

Money Line: NYG +350, DAL: -450

Spread: NYG: +9.5 (-110), DAL: -9.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 54 – Over: (-110), Under: (-110)

Injuries ...

Cowboys:

  • DB Trevon Diggs (Questionable)
  • DE DeMarcus Lawrence
  • DE Dorance Armstrong
  • DL Tyrone Crawford
  • T Tyron Smith (Out For Season)
  • C Joe Looney (Out)

Giants:

  • Adrian Colbert
  • Kyler Fackrell
  • Jabrill Peppers
  • Oshane Ximines

Quotable: "We're four games in now and we're playing a divisional opponent, so we've got to get it right," Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith said on Thursday. "We understand that the defense, we've got to get it right. And I promise you as a leader on the defense we're going to get it right."

