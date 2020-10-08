Garrett Vs. Cowboys: 'Amazing' Talk From New Giants OC

FRISCO - Jason Garrett, as the New York Giants offensive coordinator working to help his new team come to DFW on Sunday in NFL Week 5, was asked on Thursday about his "emotions'' as he will face the Dallas Cowboys.

"Emotions''? Garrett - true to form from his decade as the Cowboys head coach - will never reveal he is experiencing any such thing.

"The biggest thing we're all focused on is what we can do to help the New York Giants play as well as we can play and that's what we're focused on as players, coaches," Garrett said. "Many people around the league, you have history in another place, you know people on other teams. I obviously spent a lot of time in Dallas. I was very grateful for my experience there, all the players I was fortunate to coach and the guys I was fortunate to coach with, everyone in that organization, and really the people of Dallas. They were amazing to me. It was a great time in my life.''

"Amazing'' is about as "emotional'' as you're going to milk out of Garrett, who often got roasted in Dallas for his robotic style with the media ... but mostly got roasted, in the end, because his respectable overall record of 85-67 was paired with only two postseason wins.

Dallas QB Dak Prescott is not one of the "RedBall'' roasters.

"I've got nothing but respect for coach Garrett,'' Dak said. "Obviously, drafting me, allowing me to come into this organization, helped me develop ... Nothing but respect for coach Garrett and it will be great to see him. But this is about getting a win.''

Garrett has traveled a great deal in his football career but is in many ways a Cowboys "lifer.'' He played here for seven years, was a top assistant for a few years before becoming the head coach, and heck, even last winter as the Cowboys were in the process of replacing him, eventually hiring Mike McCarthy, Garrett remained in the building here at The Star, saying long goodbyes.

He's a "Jersey guy,'' too, so working under first-year head coach Joe Judge in the Big Apple is a good fit. But Jason and Brill's lovely home here in Highland Park? It's never been up for sale. The Garretts still own it.

But now? Forget "emotions.'' Garrett is trying to help second-year QB Daniel Johnson and the Giants, working without injured-for-the-year star running back Saquon Barkley, find a way to score more than New York's so-far average of 12 points per game, and to do it for an 0-4 New York program that is - "amazingly'' - just a tick off the pace of the supposedly-loaded Cowboys at 1-3.

The Giants haven't scored a touchdown in two weeks and rank dead last in the NFL with 47 total points in four games. Of course, that's not cause for celebration yet at AT & T Stadium, as the Cowboys defense is as putrid (allowing a league-worst 146 points total) as the Giants offense.

Much is already being made about Garrett having "intel'' regarding Dallas' personnel and game plan. Not enough is being made of the fact that the Cowboys have an equal knowledge of Garrett's tendencies.

"If there's a resource in the building, you certainly want to take advantage of it," Garrett said.

Mostly, though, this is a business trip for Garrett. There will be some fascination with how the Cowboys audience treats him - Boo him for his failures, or because he's the enemy? Cheer him because of his efforts and contributions here? - and then the football game will become the thing.

"I'm forever appreciative of that, forever grateful of that,'' Garrett said of his Cowboys connection. "But I'm excited about the opportunity and trying to help this team get better."