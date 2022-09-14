Cowboys Injury BREAKING: Dallas Officially Rules Out Dak Prescott, 3 Others for Bengals

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are not making a roster move with injured Dak Prescott - a calculated gamble that necessitates roster moves elsewhere.

Entering the Wednesday practice here at The Star in Frisco as Dallas prepared to play host to the Cincinnati Bengals without the services of the thumb/hand-surgery-rehabbing Prescott, the Cowboys active roster was filled with holes.

There was officially no healthy QB beyond Cooper Rush, the sub-starter for Week 2 and beyond. They needed to make sure they have room on the varsity for kicker Brett Maher. And their injury issues in the offensive line mean changes there as well.

“We’ll look at those things,'' coach Mike McCarthy said to start the week. "We definitely anticipate making some roster moves.''

And so the transactions for the Cowboys are about to come rolling in, all in response to the facts that, as coach Mike McCarthy noted here at The Star on Wednesday, out for Week 2 are Prescott, safety Jayron Kearse, guard Connor McGovern and end Tarell Basham.

Dallas might wait until Friday to finalize changes. But they are coming.

And to the Drew Pearson notion that QB-needy Dallas should "sign anybody!''?

There will be no big QB transaction, as CowboysSI.com reported on Monday. Said owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday: "It’s unlikely you’ll have a veteran quarterback that could get back in here and be ready to play as well as those guys (Rush and Grier) can play, even if you thought (a new addition) might have a talent advantage.”

The Cowboys are fresh off a woeful 19–3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1 in which Prescott sustained the injury that Dallas hopes he can rebound from much sooner than the early prognosis of eight weeks; that hope is why he is staying on the 53-man roster rather than going on PUP. But that means a roster spot is being eaten up by a player who won't play for a while, including in Week 2 and Dallas will host Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and a Bengals team looking to avenge their own season-opening loss at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

"Two pissed-off teams,'' Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn predicted.

And one banged-up Cowboys team forced to feature a new look.

