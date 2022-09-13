Drew Pearson: Cowboys Should Sign Cam Newton, Colin Kaepernick, 'Anybody!'

FRISCO - In remarks that come across like a combination of "desperate'' and "humorous,'' Pro Hall of Famer Drew Pearson, the Dallas Cowboys icon, is urging his old team to heel the Dak Prescott problem by signing a veteran free agent quarterback.

Or two.

“They gotta pull out all stops,'' Pearson told TMZ Sports. "Call Cam, call Kaepernick, call anybody out there!''

Of course, "Call anybody out there!'' is not exactly a very focused plan. Additionally, it is most important to note that Dallas is actually doing something akin to this, working on maybe signing another arm to bring into The Star.

But as CowboysSI.com reported on Monday, the addition behind temp starter Cooper Rush and backup Will Grier will likely be another Grier-level player, a practice-squadder, maybe, from another NFL team.

In Week 1 of the NFL season, Dallas lost starting QB Prescott for a month or two following an injury and then surgery to his right thumb. Rush will start in his place, with the club expressing confidence that it is just fine standing pat.

Kaepernick helped the 49ers to a Super Bowl in the 2012 season. However, he's in his mid-30's, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, and is the centerpiece of any analysis from another Cowboys legend, Michael Irvin, who has laughed off the Kaep notion.

Newton earned league MVP in 2015 and has made three Pro Bowls. But he has struggled in recent years, even as an argument can be made that Newton as a runner could be as much of a threat as Rush as a passer.

OK, if the Cowboys are to reject those ideas, Drew, do you have another?

"I used to be a quarterback,'' said Pearson, 71, harkening back to his pre-NFL days. "I threw three (trick-play) touchdowns in the NFL. Call me.''

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!