Cowboys Help from Kelvin Joseph & Neville Gallimore?

“To beat a division opponent by two plus scores,” McCarthy says, “it’s a good win. We’re getting better, we’ve got a lot of room to grow, and that’s what’s exciting.”

FRISCO - There is plenty of positivity right now when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys; a blowout win over a divisional foe will do that for a franchise.

There is not, however, great optimism about getting immediate help from a pair of young defensive players - both starting candidates if fully healthy - to return this week, even though cornerback Kelvin Joseph and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore are eligible to do so.

Coach Mike McCarthy is using the phrase "still a couple of weeks away'' to describe the status of most of the guys who Dallas decided to place on injured reserve earlier this month, with the hope was that some of them could be back on the after roster, as they are eligible to be, after Week 3.

But while Gallimore, who was slated to be a starter before injuring his elbow in the preseason, is progressing in rehab work, he's not ready yet. The rookie Joseph, who on Draft Day was projected as a starter but has yet to be healthy enough to stake a claim, will likely be out another few weeks as he deals with a hamstring strain sustained in the preseason.

The Cowboys have other notables on IR, highlighted by defensive end DeMarcus Lawerence. But he figures to be maybe six weeks away from a return following foot surgery. Also on IR are rookie tackle Josh Ball (ankle) and backup tight end Sean McKeon (ankle).

READ MORE: Cowboys Troll Eagles Coach T-Shirt

All things considered, though, the Cowboys - who came out of the 41-21 Monday night win over the Eagles reporting no new injuries, are sitting at 2-1 and in the driver's seat of sorts in the NFC East.

“To beat a division opponent by two plus scores,” McCarthy said, “it’s a good win. We’re getting better, we’ve got a lot of room to grow, and that’s what’s exciting.”

Maybe soon, they'll also get a bit healthier.

READ MORE: Richard Sherman Signs with Bucs