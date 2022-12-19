Jalen Hurts BREAKING: Eagles Injured QB 'Uncertain' to Play at Cowboys on Christmas Eve

Jalen Hurts is reportedly "uncertain'' to play Saturday vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve due to a sprained shoulder

FRISCO - Philadelphia Eagles QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is reportedly "uncertain'' to play Saturday vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve due to a sprained shoulder that he sustained during Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears,.

Hurts was injured late in the third quarter of the Bears game but continued to play.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Monday, fresh of Dallas' OT loss Sunday at Jacksonville, offered a quick reaction to the news, saying that Dallas is aware of the situation and is preparing to oppose both Hurts and backup Gardner Minshew.

Here's the play from the Chicago game ...

The betting line has moved drastically here, with the Cowboys initially opening as 1-point favorites against the Eagles ... and then by early afternoon it became a 3-point favorite situation ... and now Dallas is favored by five points.

Hurts is a leading candidate to win the NFL MVP representing the Eagles, who have the NFL's best record at 13-1. The Cowboys are 10-4 and giving chase, with both NFC East rivals already having clinched berths in the NFL playoffs.

Micah Parsons of the Cowboys recently created a "shit storm'' by pondering whether the QB's success is about the Philly "system.'' But Hurts' numbers speak to his impact. He has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,472 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns, leaving him one rushing TD shy of the NFL record for QBs.

