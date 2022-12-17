Dallas Cowboys ‘S*** Storm’: Micah Parsons Responds to Eagles on MVP Jalen Hurts

“I’m pretty sure they hate me,” Micah Parsons said of Eagles Nation, and he's right - though some good ol'-fashioned Cowboys vs. Eagles "hatred'' is kinda fun.

FRISCO - "It's a free country,'' people like to say as it regards all of us Americans flapping our gums.

And it's true. We can pretty much say whatever we wish ... but even in a free country, there can be consequences ... as Micah Parsons is again realizing.

“I was just having a good conversation with Von, a person I look up to, helped him on his podcast and the next thing I know it’s a shit storm,” Parsons said.

The "storm'' is about a "war of words'' now with the Philadelphia Eagles, who have convinced themselves that the Dallas Cowboys star's evaluation of Jalen Hurts was a rip job.

During an appearance on “The Voncast” with Von Miller, Parsons essentially suggested that Hurts, as an MVP candidate, might be a product of his system.

“I think it’s a little bit of both, man,” Parsons said when asked by Miller if he felt if Philly’s success was because of Hurts or the team. “It’s system and team!”

That's not especially harsh. Nor is it necessarily wrong. And Parsons explained further, “I’m not trying to make no enemies. I just love the game so much. And I understand it so much that …when things are off, I just can’t hold it in.''

Parsons' true motivation here is about the MVP not always going to QBs; as a defensive player, he has the right to view voting from his own angle. But his comments pushed Eagles players into suggesting that Parsons stay in his lane. And Micah's own teammate, DeMarcus Lawrence - no stranger to outspokenness - has also cautioned the second-year standout about the pitfalls of doing so.

“I’m pretty sure they hate me,” Parsons said of Eagles Nation, and he's right - though some good ol'-fashioned Cowboys-Eagles "hatred'' is kinda fun.

Still, said Parsons, "We were just talking football. Not once did I ever disrespect Hurts or any other player in any way. I’m just talking football. ... If we can’t opinions — I mean, you (media) guys get to talk shit all day. Why can’t we talk a little chatter? I don’t understand what’s so hurtful when we talk about each other. We’re the players. We play every day. So, I think people should have opinions.”

The answer? Players (and media) can have opinions; "It's a free country.''

But then, sometimes, players (and media) have to deal with the consequences of their opinions, that's all.

Micah's 10-3 Cowboys play at Jacksonville on Sunday, and the 12-1 Eagles play Chicago. Next week, they play each other, on Christmas Eve in Arlington. ... and there is sure to be gum-flapping fun all week long.

