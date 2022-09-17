Cowboys Jerry Jones Calls Out CeeDee Lamb - But Isn’t Dallas Owner to Blame?

FRISCO - Jerry Jones the Businessman has been a successful manager of people for almost 60 years. So we'd like to think he knows what he's doing when it comes to the psychological and motivational button-pushing of employees.

Especially now that he has publicly pushed the button of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

"You got to play through being covered," Cowboys Jones said of Lamb, reflecting on the star receiver's failings in Dallas' 19-3 loss to Tampa in Week 1. "You got to catch balls (despite being) covered. ... You can't just, because they doubled you up, not make some plays."

Lamb, now counted on to serve as Dallas' No. 1 wideout, was neutralized by the Buccaneers defense last Sunday, as he was targeted 11 times but caught just two passes for 29 yards.

The impression left by Jones' 105.3 The Fan comments? Lamb is somehow to "blame'' for Dallas' paltry three-point output.

A natural reaction from an unhappy fan base? "Isn't Jerry - who has overseen the construction of an offensive roster than seems shy on weaponry - the one who Jerry should be blaming?''

Lamb experienced a fine second year in Dallas, finishing the 2021 season with 79 receptions for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl, part of an emergence that, in Dallas' mind, made expendable Amari Cooper, who was traded in a salary dump to the Cleveland Browns.

Maybe starting next week, the rehabbing Michael Gallup will help. Or, maybe on Sunday in Week 2 against the visiting Bengals, sub QB Cooper Rush ("The Quiet Assassin'' in for the injured Dak Prescott) will get help from the relative no-name receivers that Jones' team has assembled.

Lamb is aware of the setup, saying earlier in the week of being the No. 1 guy in Week 1, "Throughout the game, I was so pissed like, 'What is going on?' I had to have a flashback. 'Yeah, you're going to get all the attention now. This is what they were talking about.'"

Added coach Mike McCarthy: "This is the world CeeDee is living in now.''

Armed with that knowledge, it is up to Lamb to carry the team's receiving corps. But maybe it was - and is? - up to Jones and the front office to find a way to lighten Lamb's load.

