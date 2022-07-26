Skip to main content

Jerry Jones' 'Choice': Coach Mike McCarthy Can Lead Dallas Cowboys to Super Bowl

"I want to be real clear,'' Jones announced. "He wouldn’t be sitting here today if I didn’t think he could lead this team to a Super Bowl. And I have choices.”
OXNARD, Calif. - Rather than wait until the collected media here in Oxnard asked about the "hot seat'' of Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, team owner began his annual training camp press conference by making it his first order of business.

"I want to be real clear,'' Jones announced. "He wouldn't be sitting here today if I didn't think he could lead this team to a Super Bowl. And I have choices."

Ah, "choices.''

One aspect of being part of "America's Team" is the fame and added glamour. However, it also comes with the Texas-sized spotlight and scrutiny.

The Dallas Cowboys had a 12-5 record last season and a spectacular regular season, raising expectations going into the postseason. However, they lost their first playoff game as their season quickly came crashing down. Despite only having been head coach of the Cowboys for two seasons, 

When New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton retired less than two weeks later, Dallas fans started drooling over the idea of him coaching the Cowboys. Suddenly, McCarthy was to some an afterthought just two years into his tenure with Dallas.

McCarthy isn't taking kindly to it either, as he's grown tired and irritated by this "media-driven narrative."

“It’s irritating that the first question you ask me has nothing to do with how I do my job,” McCarthy tells David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I show up every day for work to win a championship. How do we win today? That’s what I’m asking. My viewpoint is it’s not a story. It’s a media-driven narrative, or at least a narrative driven outside my realm.”

McCarthy said at the presser, “Jerry’s comments are really in line with our conversations. …Our conversations are about partnership, direction, vision.”

Now, McCarthy looks ahead to the start of Cowboys training camp this week, annoyed by conversations of anything other than how this team can bring home its sixth Lombardi Trophy in 2023. ... and likely buoyed the promise that a new season brings.

Oh, and buoyed by the "choice'' that Jerry has made at head coach.

