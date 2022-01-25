Report: Saints Head Coach Sean Payton Retiring

Skip to main content
Drew Brees, Jameis Winston
New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton is Retiring

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton plans to retire from coaching.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will retire from coaching. The Saints' leader and offensive mastermind will no longer patrol the sidelines of Caesars Superdome. 

Beat reporter Nick Underhill and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport broke the news of Payton's decision to retire this afternoon.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY 

Monday, Payton met with GM Mickey Loomis after concluding his vacation. He disclosed to Loomis his intentions. Many rumors of his retirement, trade to another NFL team, or entering broadcasting ran rampant the past two weeks.  

Payton, 58, accepted the position as the Saints head coach in 2006. He had been an offensive assistant with the Eagles, Giants, and Cowboys from 1997 to 2005.  

The Saints were 10-6 under Payton in 2006 and won the NFC South. The team advanced to the first conference championship game in the franchise's history.

Payton led New Orleans to a dream season in 2009 and won Super Bowl XLIV over Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami. Saints quarterback Drew Brees was named MVP of the game.

In fifteen seasons, Sean Payton had a 152-89 (.631) regular-season record and a 9-8 postseason record with New Orleans. His teams won seven NFC South division titles and advanced to the playoffs nine times, including a franchise-record four consecutive trips from 2017 to 2020. 

