Jerry Compares Rookie Micah to Trio of Cowboys Legends

The kid Dallas took in the first round of the recent 2021 NFL Draft is earning comparisons to a trio of all-time greats.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons may be unique. But to team owner Jerry Jones, the kid Dallas took in the first round of the recent 2021 NFL Draft is earning comparisons to a trio of all-time greats.

Like Michael Irvin.

Like Randy White.

Like Larry Allen.

Speaking to 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that Parsons has an "intensity'' that he finds reminiscent of the Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Irvin - who is of course famous for his intensity. Jones also believes that Parsons has a mentality very much like another Hall-of-Famer, legendary defensive lineman White. And the owner throws offensive lineman. Larry Allen in here, too, Allen being another Hall-of-Fame Cowboys star who exploded onto the scene as Parsons has.

“He's got that Michael Irvin intensity,'' Jones said. "He has that Randy White, and I wasn’t around Randy a lot in his playing, but boy, he’s legendary, and the stories of how he approached it and just how business he was about it ...

Jones then added that Parsons’ out-of-the-gate impact is Allen-like.

That’s unbelievably high praise, and maybe "unbelievable'' is the word, as we all know that Jerry has a penchant for hyperbole. But with the way Parsons has performed so far as a centerpiece of a Dallas defense that a year ago flirted with being the NFL's worst and that this season is part of the reason the Cowboys enter Sunday's Week 5 visit from the New York Giants with a 3-1 record?

READ MORE: Diggs 'OK,' But Cowboys Signing Another CB

Micah Parsons - the self-proclaimed "Terminator'' and "Young Bull'' - is certainly a difference-maker, lining up at linebacker or defensive end or wherever Dallas needs him, so far fully justifying the Cowboys having taken him No. 12 overall in the NFL Draft and then anointing him an immediate starter.

And maybe someday, justifying Jerry Jones’ wild praise.

READ MORE: Are Cowboys Now Super-Contenders?