LISTEN: Are Cowboys Now Super Bowl Contenders?

The Dallas Cowboys knocked down one of the NFL's unbeatens Sunday in defeating the Carolina Panthers 36-28.

If you subtract one Tom Brady game-winning drive in Week 1, the Cowboys could have been 4-0 a month into the season.

The Cowboys' strong start might be a bit of a shock, but if you look at the numbers, it isn't that surprising.

They lead the league in interceptions with eight, with second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs owning an eye-popping five. Diggs' picks through four games are a franchise record.

On the offensive side of the ball, things are clicking as well. Ezekiel Elliott is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards and is one of four players with at least four rushing touchdowns. His teammate Tony Pollard has recorded 250 rushing yards, good for 13th in the league.

CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Dalton Schultz have all eclipsed 200+ receiving yards, which adds to one of the most dynamic offenses in football.

There are a lot of ingredients that come with being a Super Bowl contender, and the Cowboys seemingly have all of them.

They aren't the only team with the pieces necessary to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, but the Cowboys are a team that deserves to be taken seriously.

