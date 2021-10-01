Jerry Says Micah is 'Mother's Milk'?!

Parsons, the No. 12 overall pick in the recent NFL Draft, has performed at a level that does indeed cause observers to invent new superlatives.

FRISCO - Jerry Jones' own family calls them "Jerryisms,'' and takes great delight in giggling at the catchphrases, analogies and slogans whipped up by the Dallas Cowboys owner.

Me? I've been chronicling Jerryisms for 32 years now, and figured I'd heard 'em all, until ...

“He’s as pure as mother’s milk,” Jones says of standout rookie defender Micah Parsons.

Wait ... what?

“He just basically steps out there and gives you everything he’s got, and nature gave him some skills,'' Jones tells 105.3 The Fan's "Shan & RJ.'' "And boy, does he know how to use them.”

Shortly thereafter, Parsons conceded via Twitter that the “mother’s milk” scouting report was a new one on him. Of course, Parsons himself has tiptoed in some of the same directions, the quotable defensive star from Penn State comparing himself to a "wild bull'' and to "The Terminator.''

"You've got to look at it like you’re trying to be 'The Terminator' out there," Parsons says.

And Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has joined in the Quotable Game, saying of Parsons, "He can run and hit like you-know-what. That's his superpower.''

READ MORE: Micah's Secret

Parsons, the No. 12 overall pick in the recent NFL Draft, has performed at a level that does indeed cause observers to invent new superlatives.Parsons’ performance through three games, which has helped the Cowboys to a 2-1 record entering Sunday's Week 4 noon visit to AT&T Stadium from the Carolina Panthers, has been about stats - eight solo tackles, two tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, two pass breakups, and 1.5 sacks while splitting time at linebacker and defensive end - but also so much more than that.

With more to come.

“Well, can you imagine when he’s had the reps, he’s had the experiences?” Jones says. “It’s like a young child, you just are soaking it up. Everything is soaking up and going in your memory bank. And of course, he’s doing that and is like a sponge.''

Yes, Micah Parsons is a sponge. And a young bull. And a Terminator with "superpowers.'' And a young child. And, I guess ... "mother's milk.''

READ MORE: How Will Dallas Defend Darnold?