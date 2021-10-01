LISTEN: How Will Cowboys Defend Darnold?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has not lost a game since being traded by the New York Jets in the offseason. He'll look to keep that stat a fact Sunday as he leads his team into Dallas to face the Cowboys.

Darnold has kept the ship sailing smoothly in his first three starts with the Panthers, producing six touchdowns (two rushing) and throwing only interception. He also finds himself ranked 9th in the NFL in passing yards with 888, an average of 296 per game.

The Cowboys have given up more than 300 passing yards in each of their first three games and are ranked 31st in the NFL in yards allowed and sacks, so being able to limit Darnold will be one of the keys to victory.

Darnold will be without All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey after he hit injured reserve earlier this week following an injury in the team's last game against the Houston Texans. McCaffrey's absence will likely mean Darnold will take on a larger load of the offensive output and place a greater responsibility on the receivers.

This plays right into the Cowboys' hand as they lead the NFL with eight takeaways.

Six of the eight turnovers the team has forced are interceptions, so forcing Darnold to throw the ball and make the game a shootout should help propel Dallas to victory.

