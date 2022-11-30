Jerry Jones LISTEN: Coughing Cowboys Owner Needs 'Oxygen - Or A Big Shot of Whiskey!'
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is 80 years old and is doing whatever it takes to stay healthy ... and, ideally, to keep his team's level of Super Bowl contention healthy as well.
The best medicine for Jones during a recent coughing fit on live radio?
Oxygen.
Or whiskey.
During his 105.3 The Fan interview on Tuesday morning, Jones dealt with a momentary coughing jag ... during which he joked about needing a shot of Jack Daniels whiskey in order to help him steer himself right.
"Get me some oxygen!" Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joked after taking a moment to get his voice back. "Better still, how about a big shot of Jack?"
The exchange (listen at the 7:00 minute mark) occurred - ironically - shortly after Jones was asked about the health of Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, who are 8-3 and in a chase in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles at 10-1.
Jerry was moving on to answering a question about the Cowboys receivers and some possible moves there (from Odell Beckham Jr. to James Washington) when he got a frog in his throat, or something.
Jerry Jones is known to favor Johnnie Walker Blue, but of course, in a pinch, any fine whiskey will do ... a "big shot'' of it ... along with a chaser of oxygen, please.
