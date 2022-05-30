LOOK: Jerry Jones In Monaco; Cowboys Owner at Formula One Grand Prix

As Jerry has famously told us, "I ain't got time for a bad time.''

FRISCO - On the one hand, yes, yes, you'd like the general manager of your favorite NFL team to, at this very moment, be here inside The Star in Frisco, guzzling coffee in order stay alert as he grinds away the hours watching endless reels of all-important game film.

But on the other hand? Jerry Jones at this weekend's 2022 Monaco Grand Prix is sort of cool.

There were plenty of celebrities at the Formula One event, and in fairness, there are 31 other GMs who this weekend attended the Indy 500 (like Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott did) or watched the NBA Playoffs or just mowed the lawn, drank a beer and barbecued.

In other words, they don't all "grind'' all the time.

And Jerry? As he has famously told us, "I ain't got time for a bad time.''And at 79 years old (he turns 80 in October) with somewhere between $8 and $10 billion in his pocket? Yes, he can gas up the jet and gas up the yacht and have a not "bad time'' in Monaco.

The jet-setting Jones was seen mingling with the crowd alongside a family member or two (that's grandson Shybo in the photo), sporting a VIP pass for the iconic Formula One event and surely having a fine old time as he darted about wearing some NIKE Comforts for footwear.

We are also happy to report that this looks infinitely more enjoyable than the last time Jones was involved in a car issue.

It's worth noting that Jones' "fun'' ventures'' are usually tied to business ventures, so the fact that the 2022 Formula One season is coming to Texas (October 23 will be the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin) makes this maybe something more than a coincidence.

The Dallas Cowboys involved in Formula One racing? It'd be a way to mix Jones business with Jones pleasure.

