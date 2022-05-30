Skip to main content

LOOK: Jerry Jones In Monaco; Cowboys Owner at Formula One Grand Prix

As Jerry has famously told us, "I ain't got time for a bad time.''

FRISCO - On the one hand, yes, yes, you'd like the general manager of your favorite NFL team to, at this very moment, be here inside The Star in Frisco, guzzling coffee in order stay alert as he grinds away the hours watching endless reels of all-important game film.

But on the other hand? Jerry Jones at this weekend's 2022 Monaco Grand Prix is sort of cool.

There were plenty of celebrities at the Formula One event, and in fairness, there are 31 other GMs who this weekend attended the Indy 500 (like Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott did) or watched the NBA Playoffs or just mowed the lawn, drank a beer and barbecued.

In other words, they don't all "grind'' all the time.

jerry one
jerry car crash
jerry cryp

And Jerry? As he has famously told us, "I ain't got time for a bad time.''And at 79 years old (he turns 80 in October) with somewhere between $8 and $10 billion in his pocket? Yes, he can gas up the jet and gas up the yacht and have a not "bad time'' in Monaco.

The jet-setting Jones was seen mingling with the crowd alongside a family member or two (that's grandson Shybo in the photo), sporting a VIP pass for the iconic Formula One event and surely having a fine old time as he darted about wearing some NIKE Comforts for footwear.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

3A5F9739-783D-47D0-9EBC-4F20D999D8F8
Play

Cowboys Rookie Tyler Smith Compares to Legend Larry Allen, Claims Jerry Jones

“Not as a player, I’m not saying that,” Jones says of the comp. “But he is strong. We are pleased.”

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
4 hours ago
pollard zeke
Play

Tony Pollard Named Dallas Cowboys 'Most Under-Appreciated'

"There is a strong and logical case to be made for Dallas to feature more plays with both Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott on the field."

By Mike Fisher22 hours ago
22 hours ago
zeke vette
Play

Ezekiel Elliott - 'Driving 22 MPH' - Reps Dallas Cowboys at Indy 500

Elliott - who has a "need for speed'' - reached 22 miles per hour in a workout earlier this month.

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
23 hours ago

We are also happy to report that this looks infinitely more enjoyable than the last time Jones was involved in a car issue.

It's worth noting that Jones' "fun'' ventures'' are usually tied to business ventures, so the fact that the 2022 Formula One season is coming to Texas (October 23 will be the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin) makes this maybe something more than a coincidence.

The Dallas Cowboys involved in Formula One racing? It'd be a way to mix Jones business with Jones pleasure.

Want more Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts 

3A5F9739-783D-47D0-9EBC-4F20D999D8F8
News

Cowboys Rookie Tyler Smith Compares to Legend Larry Allen, Claims Jerry Jones

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
pollard zeke
News

Tony Pollard Named Dallas Cowboys 'Most Under-Appreciated'

By Mike Fisher22 hours ago
zeke vette
News

Ezekiel Elliott - 'Driving 22 MPH' - Reps Dallas Cowboys at Indy 500

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
cowboys draft dak jerry
News

Cowboys Ripped by ESPN for 'Bottom-10' Offseason - Our Top 10 Takes

By Mike FisherMay 29, 2022
kearse dark
News

'The Example': Jayron Kearse Change as New Cowboys Leader

By Mike FisherMay 29, 2022
njoku sch
News

Cowboys' Contract with Dalton Schultz: Impacted by Browns TE David Njoku?

By Mike FisherMay 28, 2022
Cowboys-Amari-Cooper-CeeDee-Lamb-Jerry-Jones-2022-NFL-season-1000x600
News

CeeDee Lamb is Better Than Amari Cooper, Claims Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

By Mike FisherMay 28, 2022
dak
News

Detail Men: Dak Prescott & Cowboys Reveal 1 OTA Goal

By Zach DimmittMay 28, 2022