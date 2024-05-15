Jerry Jones Netflix documentary announced; 10-episode series will explore 1990s Cowboys
A long-rumored Jerry Jones Netflix documentary is now official.
Just hours after it was announced that Netflix and the NFL agreed to a three-year deal to bring Christmas Day games to the streaming giant, it was confirmed that a 10-episode docuseries chronicling Jones and "America's Team" in the 1990s is coming to fruition.
For the project, Netflix teamed up with Skydance Sports and NFL Films, in association with Stardust Frames Productions.
The Cowboys went on an incredible run in the 1990s with a star-studded roster, a handful of whom will be interviewed throughout the docuseries. Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, and head coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer are among those who will be featured.
Former President George W. Bush and Nike founder Phil Knight will also be interviewed.
Netflix has been actively dipping its toes into the sports space, and this is its latest project with the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier this year, Netflix announced its upcoming America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders series.
The streaming giant will also live stream the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match from AT&T Stadium.
Netflix has previously streamed special events like The Netflix Cup, which merged stars from Formula One racing and the PGA Tour, along with various comedy specials including The Roast of Tom Brady. The streaming giant acquired streaming rights to WWE Monday Night Raw earlier this year.