FRISCO - The promise came a while ago and the wait has been much longer. And so maybe the obviously-deserving Jimmy Johnson is taking a kinder and gentler approach to getting Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to see the light regarding the coach's inevitable - and again, promised - entry into the team's Ring of Honor.

The Dallas Cowboys are a big part of my life, so I (would) take great pride in that,” Johnson said during a Thursday appearance on 105.3 The Fan to promote his new memoir, "Swagger.'' "I’d be honored.''

It feels wildly redundant to reiterate the details that make Johnson, with Jones the co-architect of the three-time Super Bowl-winning dynastic Dallas teams of the 1990s.

It also feels redundant to rehash the "frienemies'' status of the two long-time associates, who as players won a national title at Arkansas 62 years ago before coming together in 1989 to run and revitalize "America's Team.'' ... and then breaking up in 1994 as a result of a sort of power struggle as well the same sort of factors that exist in any divorce.

Cowboys Nation is surely happy to learn that Johnson, 79, is making sure to note on his book tour that he loves so much about the Cowboys (especially Micah Parsons), that he roots for the Cowboys to win a Super Bowl and that still has good feelings about his ties with Jones.

"People don’t understand our relationship,'' Johnson tells The Athletic, "because I don’t understand our relationship. If I saw him today, we’d probably hug each other and have big smiles on our faces.''

And still ...

“Jerry has told me a half dozen times he’s gonna do it, but I have no control over that. That’s up to Jerry.”

