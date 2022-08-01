‘Sniveling’ Jimmy Johnson? Jerry Jones Pokes at Coach on Cowboys Ring of Honor

OXNARD, Calif. - He just won’t stop it.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has long faced criticism for his failure to add Jimmy Johnson to the team's Ring of Honor, despite his summer of 2021 pledge to do so.

This weekend here in Oxnard, he indicated once again that the induction of the legendary coach in an inevitability.

But …

"I get to make that decision. It isn't, at the end of the day, all tailored around whether Jimmy is sniveling or not," Jones told NBC5’s Newy Scruggs.

“Sniveling”?That is frankly a terrible and insulting choice of a word.

Jones is the one-man committee that controls the inductees into the team’s Ring of Honor. He and Johnson were the co-architects of the dynastic teams that won three Super Bowls in the 1990s.

Jones has said some of the right things about Johnson, despite their “frienemy” status. Nevertheless, here we are a year later, and Johnson’s - despite the fact that like Jones, he has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, still has not seen his name emblazoned on the facade at AT&T Stadium.

Scruggs asked Jones a question by telling the owner it seemed “very petty” for Johnson not to be in the Ring of Honor.

“It’s BS for anybody to be making anything (of that),” Jones said. “I’ve said I’m going to put him in. Now, when I put him in, and the circumstances and what I do with that, there’s a lot more than Jimmy to think about here, and I’ve got a lot of other lives out here that have laid a lot on the line on the field that need to be in that Ring of Honor as well. And so how I do that, what I do it with, I get to make that decision, and it isn’t at the end of the day all tailored around whether Jimmy is sniveling or not.”