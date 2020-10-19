Locked On Cowboys: How To Stop Kyler's Cardinals

ARLINGTON - How do the Dallas Cowboys stop Kyler Murray and his Arizona Cardinals?

The 2-3 Cowboys just finished watching a Sunday of NFL football that with another Eagles loss and another Washington loss (to the Giants) creates a crowd of crud at the bottom of the NFC East ... and starting tonight, and maybe for the rest of the 2020 NFL season, is the opportunity for Dallas to rise above the crud.

That potential rise can begin tonight in the "Monday Night Football'' Week 6 visit to AT & T Stadium from the Cardinals, who are 2-3 based largely on the elusive creativity of their QB, Murray, the DFW kid who dating from his days at Allen High School and Texas A & M and the University of Oklahoma is 7-0 in this building. ...

"Locked On Cowboys'' podcast hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool have some answers for handing Murray his first loss in this building, as you can here below. ...

Murray is 6-0 all-time as a starting QB at AT & T Stadium: He was 5-0 at Allen High School (3-0 in state title games) and 1-0 at Oklahoma (in the Big XII Championship Game), with the seventh win coming when he was an Aggies backup. In terms of NFL reg season wins here in this building, only Tony Romo (25) and Dak Prescott (24) have more. Former Giants QB Eli Manning is next up with five wins at AT & T.

One of Dallas' counterpunches is the planned return of linebacker Leighton Vander Esch ... and of course, even with Andy Dalton at QB in place of Dak Prescott, Dallas' biggest counterpunch might be to simply outscore the high-flying Cardinals. Enjoy the podcast and keep it here on CowboysSI.com all day for coverage from Arlington!