FRISCO - Are the Dallas Cowboys really “getting better”?

That was the overwhelming sentiment in the post game locker room after Sundays loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

From coach Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: “Today is a reflection of what we’re capable of doing. ... I think we’re definitely taking steps in the right direction the last two weeks. ...

From offensive leader Ezekiel Elliott: “I think we are making some good steps forward.”

From defensive leader Tank Lawrence: “It’s a tough loss, but I do feel like we’ve raised the bar and we are getting better.”

But ... do we see it that way?

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool dig into the Cowboys’ Week 9 home loss to the powerful Steelers with what might be called a “more critical eye.”

It was thrilling ... but it was a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. So ... How did they almost pull off the upset? How did QB Garrett Gilbert play? Should we be encouraged about Zeke and the offense? Should we be excited about Tank the defense.

There is the bye week coming but still decisions to be made by the coaching staff and by management. Andy Dalton will jump back ahead of Garrett Gilbert, right? How soon will the two injured rookie starters heal up? And where does the word “tank” fit into the franchise’s vernacular?

That and so much more inside .. thanks for joining us on our post-game “Locked on Cowboys” podcast!