FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have had a revolving door of quarterbacks since Dak Prescott was lost for the season due to injury against the Giants earlier this season.

It appears, however, that they are set to get a boost in that area - or, at least, a wedge in the revolving door - with quarterback Andy Dalton set to return as the starter when the team travels to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings following the team's Week 10 bye.



"Andy's our quarterback now that Dak is out for the year," COO Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Monday. "Certainly, if he gets back, which hopefully he'll pass his (concussion) protocol, and be ready to go as far as the coronavirus is concerned. It's our bye week and that gives him a chance to get up to speed.''

Dalton, whom the Cowboys signed to a one-year $3 million deal this past offseason, was the latest quarterback to fall victim to the injury bug for Dallas, after suffering a concussion against the Washington Football Team in Week 7.

As a result, Dalton was replaced by rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci in Week 8 in their matchup against the Eagles, a loss in which DiNucci struggled mightily to gain any consistency for the offense.

Dalton looked to be set for a return this past Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers but was forced to miss his second game in a row after being placed on the NFL's Reserved/COVID-19 list.

The Cowboys then moved on to quarterback Garrett Gilbert for the Pittsburgh game, who was given the starting role over non-factor DiNucci and supposed "competitor'' Cooper Rush for the week's practice. Gilbert did the most he could with the opportunity, nearly leading the Cowboys to victory over the undefeated Steelers before defensive mistakes doomed their chances.

"Gilbert came out there and had a hell of a day and moved the ball well," Jones said. "I thought he had a hell of a day and gave us every opportunity to win."

But the 2-7 Cowboys obviously think Andy Dalton gives them an even better chance.