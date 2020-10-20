SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Locked On Cowboys Pod: Can This Season Be Saved?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Monday's Week 6 visit to AT&T Stadium from the Arizona Cardinals proved to be a football disaster for the home team, the "NFC East-leading'' Dallas Cowboys registering a 38-10 loss.

But (yay!?) they really are the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys.

So ... Can This Season Be Saved?

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool break down the team's embarrassing Week 6 loss to a Cardinals team that ... yes, is offensively challenging and explosive, and yes, has earned its way to a now 4-2 record.

But ... how did Dallas earn its way down to 2-4? What specifically went wrong in this outing? And is it fixable? 

There is still time, of course; somebody in this division is going to end up on top of the (junk) heap and host an NFC Playoff game, so ...

Can the Dallas Cowboys over the next 10 weeks save their season? And what are the necessary steps to doing so?

READ MORE: Cowboys Are A Division-Leading Disaster

READ MORE: Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10: 10 'Whitty' Observations On Blowout

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said after the game, in a neat summary, “We didn’t play very well on offense, defense or special teams. Most importantly, I didn’t coach very well.''

Offense. Defense. Special teams. And coaching. That's a lot to fix, and that's a lot to talk about. We do it all inside the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast ... please join us!

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10: 10 'Whitty' Observations On Blowout

Arizona Cardinals 38, Dallas Cowboys 10: 10 'Whitty' Observations On A Monday Night Blowout

Richie Whitt

Cowboys Are A Division-Leading Disaster

The Dallas Cowboys lose 38-10 to Arizona on Monday, but lead the NFC East ... and yet are off to one of their worst starts of the last decade, and its going to be very difficult to find a way out

Matt Galatzan

Cards 21, Cowboys 3 At Half: Zack Martin OUT With Concussion

Cards 21, Dallas Cowboys 3 At Half: Zack Martin Is OUT With Concussion

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Vs. Cardinals Inactives: Vander Esch is IN

NFL Week 6 Monday Night, Dallas Cowboys Vs. Cardinals Inactives: LB Leighton Vander Esch is IN

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Contracts: How Much Can QB Andy Dalton Make?

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: Play & Pay For QB Andy Dalton - Who Finds Himself In Place Of Dak Prescott & With A Chance To Cash In

Mike Fisher

Kyler's House: Cardinals At Cowboys Means QB Murray Is 'Home'

Kyler's House: Cardinals At Dallas Cowboys Means QB Murray Is 'Home'

Mike Fisher

COVID Confusion: Did A Cowboys Player Just Test Positive?

COVID Confusion: Did A Dallas Cowboys Player Just Test Positive? Or Is This Just An NFL 'Abundance of Caution'?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Make Roster Moves With Dak & Vander Esch

Dallas Cowboys Make Roster Moves for "Monday Night Football'' and Beyond With Dak Prescott Going Down & Leighton Vander Esch Coming Up

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Changes: What Would Jimmy Do?

Dallas Cowboys Changes: What Would Jimmy Do? Ex-Coach Johnson's Thoughts On Correctable Problems As We Ready For 'Monday Night Football'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Special-Teams Bad Math: 'It Won't Happen Again'

Dallas Cowboys Special-Teams Bad Math: 'It Won't Happen Again,' Says Coach 'Bones' Fassel

Mike Fisher