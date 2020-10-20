FRISCO - Monday's Week 6 visit to AT & T Stadium from the Arizona Cardinals proved to be a football disaster for the home team, the "NFC East-leading'' Dallas Cowboys registering a 38-10 loss.

But (yay!?) they really are the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys.

So ... Can This Season Be Saved?

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool break down the team's embarrassing Week 6 loss to a Cardinals team that ... yes, is offensively challenging and explosive, and yes, has earned its way to a now 4-2 record.

But ... how did Dallas earn its way down to 2-4? What specifically went wrong in this outing? And is it fixable?

There is still time, of course; somebody in this division is going to end up on top of the (junk) heap and host an NFC Playoff game, so ...

Can the Dallas Cowboys over the next 10 weeks save their season? And what are the necessary steps to doing so?

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said after the game, in a neat summary, “We didn’t play very well on offense, defense or special teams. Most importantly, I didn’t coach very well.''

Offense. Defense. Special teams. And coaching. That's a lot to fix, and that's a lot to talk about. We do it all inside the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast ... please join us!