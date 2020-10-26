SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Locked On Cowboys: How Low Can They Go?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - In each of the last two weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have achieved new lows in terms of stats, performance and pride.

How low can they go?

In this episode of the Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the Cowboys' many failings in losing to Washington 25-3 on a dismal NFL Week 7. 

READ MORE: 'The Candymen': How Do Cowboys Grow Some 'Backbone'?

READ MORE: 'Ticked-Off' Cowboys Sound Off On Loss to WFT

READ MORE: WFT Cheap Shot: What Drives These Cowboys? Nothing

What went wrong on offense to add up to the "3''? What went wrong on defense to add up to the "25''? And while Zack Martin and Chidobe Awuzie are scheduled to return to the lineup in time for next Sunday night's visit at Philadelphia, for now, we have to discuss what went wrong in every single way to add up to the "2-5.''

We can do this COO Stephen Jones' way; he told 105.3 The Fan on Monday morning that, "You're going to watch a team evolve over time. I think coach (Mike) McCarthy is certainly a coach that has proven that he can do it year-in and year-out. I think this is a team that is certainly going through a transition.”

Or ... you can listen as we do it our way ...

QB Andy Dalton is concussed, meaning rookie QB Ben DiNucci is likely to spent at least most of the week as the No. 1 QB for the Dallas Cowboys as they resume practice inside The Star in Frisco ... and CowboysSI.com will be inside with them, chronicling the ups and downs going forward as Mosher and McCool do in our latest podcast.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Ticked-Off' Cowboys Sound Off On Loss to WFT

Are defensive coaching staff changes being talked about? Well, in the Dallas Cowboys losing locker room at Washington, it seems like most everything is being talked about ...

BriAmaranthus

Ezekiel Elliott Evaluates This 'Sh--tty' Cowboys Season

Ezekiel Elliott Summarizes The 2-5 Dallas Cowboys' 'Sh--tty' NFL Season

Mike Fisher

'The Candymen': How Do Cowboys Grow Some 'Backbone'?

'The Candymen': How Do The Sugar-Coated Dallas Cowboys Grow Themselves Some 'Backbone'?

Mike Fisher

No More Cowboys 'Candy-Coating,' Says McCarthy

No More Dallas Cowboys 'Candy-Coating,' Says Coach McCarthy After Another Embarrassing Loss

Mike Fisher

WFT Crushes Cowboys: 10 'Whitty' Observations

Our 10 'Whitty' Observations On WFT Crushing The Dallas Cowboys 25-3

Richie Whitt

WFT Cheap Shot On Dallas Cowboys QB Dalton Tells A Nasty Story

Washington's Jon Bostic Earned An Ejection For His Cheap Shot On Cowboys QB Dalton - But In Addition To the Dallas Loss, The Aftermath Tells A Story

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Inactives at Washington: Randy Gregory Is IN

Dallas Cowboys Inactives at Washington: Randy Gregory Is IN

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 'Cowards': On 'Anonymous Sources' & 'Bull---t!'

Cowboys 'Cowards': On Dallas' In-House Conflicts, Its 'Anonymous Sources' And Its 'Bull---t!'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Would Jerry Fire McCarthy?

Is Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's job on line as we preview Jerry Jones' 2-4 team's trip to Washington?

Matthew Postins

How to Watch: Cowboys at Washington Football Team

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of arguably their worst loss of the season, and will head right into a tough division matchup against the Washington Football Team

Matt Galatzan