FRISCO - In each of the last two weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have achieved new lows in terms of stats, performance and pride.

How low can they go?

In this episode of the Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the Cowboys' many failings in losing to Washington 25-3 on a dismal NFL Week 7.

What went wrong on offense to add up to the "3''? What went wrong on defense to add up to the "25''? And while Zack Martin and Chidobe Awuzie are scheduled to return to the lineup in time for next Sunday night's visit at Philadelphia, for now, we have to discuss what went wrong in every single way to add up to the "2-5.''

We can do this COO Stephen Jones' way; he told 105.3 The Fan on Monday morning that, "You're going to watch a team evolve over time. I think coach (Mike) McCarthy is certainly a coach that has proven that he can do it year-in and year-out. I think this is a team that is certainly going through a transition.”

Or ... you can listen as we do it our way ...

QB Andy Dalton is concussed, meaning rookie QB Ben DiNucci is likely to spent at least most of the week as the No. 1 QB for the Dallas Cowboys as they resume practice inside The Star in Frisco ... and CowboysSI.com will be inside with them, chronicling the ups and downs going forward as Mosher and McCool do in our latest podcast.