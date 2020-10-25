SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

WFT Cheap Shot: What Drives These Cowboys? Nothing

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys absorbed almost every imaginable slap on Sunday in a 25-3 loss at Washington. But none of them were more stinging - in a physical sense for QB Andy Dalton, and in an emotional sense for coach Mike McCarthy's floundering bunch - than a sequence early in the fourth quarter that sent Dalton exiting from a game Dallas was never even in.

Dalton, the new starting QB with Dak Prescott sidelined for the year, scrambled out of his end zone on a third-and-10 play before sliding, to give himself up, only to be hit while already on the ground by a missile-like Jon Bostic, the Washington linebacker targeting Dalton's head and face.

As Dalton wobbled off the field under assistance from medical personnel - they didn't even make a stop at the blue medical tent - even some of Bostic's teammates were seen shaking their heads in despair over what Bostic had done.

Players on both teams milled about for a bit while Dallas rookie Ben DiNucci entered to quarterback for the Cowboys. Amid the milling, did any member of the Cowboys - so vocal about their "brotherhood'' - noticeably attack Bostic physically? Did any member of the Cowboys attack the offer verbally? Did any member of the Cowboys do anything?

They did not. They took their 25-3 beating quietly and politely, absorbing whatever blows the previously 1-5 WFT chose to distribute.

The Cowboys, from McCarthy on down, can continue to pay lip service to how "bonded'' they all are, how wrong it is of the media to suggest there is a "disconnect'' in this brotherhood. But their inaction following the brutalization of their QB speaks volumes about what drives the 2020 Dallas Cowboys.

Nothing drives the 2020 Dallas Cowboys.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Cowboys Inactives at Washington: Randy Gregory Is IN

Dallas Cowboys Inactives at Washington: Randy Gregory Is IN

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 'Cowards': On 'Anonymous Sources' & 'Bull---t!'

Cowboys 'Cowards': On Dallas' In-House Conflicts, Its 'Anonymous Sources' And Its 'Bull---t!'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Would Jerry Fire McCarthy?

Is Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's job on line as we preview Jerry Jones' 2-4 team's trip to Washington?

Matthew Postins

How to Watch: Cowboys at Washington Football Team

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of arguably their worst loss of the season, and will head right into a tough division matchup against the Washington Football Team

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys 2021 Top 5 Draft Needs: DBs, Please

What positions should the Dallas Cowboys be interested in for the 2021 NFL Draft? One glaring problem stands out

Matthew Postins

GAMEDAY: What is the Cowboys Key to Victory Over Washington?

As they ready for a trip to Washington, the Cowboys are the much more talented team, even with a depleted offensive line, and if they take care of the ball... Dallas will win. ... Right?

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Blitzcast: The 'What-If's On Injured QB Dak

Cowboys Blitzcast: The 'What-If's On Injured QB Dak Prescott And His Future With Dallas

Mike Fisher

Locked on Cowboys: Should Dallas Trade For Quinnen Williams?

Locked on Cowboys: Should Dallas Trade For Quinnen Williams? Plus Our Preview of NFL Week 7 at Washington

Mike Fisher

Cowboys at Washington: Zack Martin Injury Update

Dallas Cowboys at Washington: Zack Martin Injury Update For NFL Week 7

Mike Fisher

Cowboys ‘More Likely’ to Make An NFL Deadline Trade?

Can The Dallas Cowboys Make An NFL Deadline Trade? We Review Owner Jerry Jones’ Thoughts and List The Candidates - And The Obstacles

Mike Fisher