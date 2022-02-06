Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore's Next Job: Make Dak Prescott Better

Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator, is - as CowboysSI.com and the Cowboys themselves both suspected - staying.

FRISCO - The likelihood all along, sources tell CowboysSI.com, is that Kellen Moore would not get a head-coaching job in this cycle and that therefore, the 33-year-old offensive coordinator will be back with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

Done deal.

The Miami Dolphins are working on a deal with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, leaving Moore as the runner-up there.

So Kellen is a Cowboy.

Moore has been a critical piece of a Dallas staff that in 2021 boasted the NFL's No. 1 offense. McDaniel was suddenly a hot candidate as his 49ers have moved to the NFC title game.

McDaniel wins.

Moore, viewed as maybe needing more seasoning, loses.

But in the end, the Cowboys win.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has pulled out of this race and is returning to Dallas for another year. And now Moore is in the same boat.

And the assignments are similar.

Quinn needs to continue to elevate the Dallas defensive talent to the elite level.

Moore needs to do that with QB Dak Prescott.

Forget the Sean Payton Flirtation, with his comments adding some fuel to the Mike McCarthy hot seat that owner Jerry Jones finally doused.

Mike McCarthy is staying.

Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator, is staying.

Mission: Make Dak Prescott Better. And it's far from "impossible.''

