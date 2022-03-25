Skip to main content

Micah Parsons Pals: Cowboys' McCarthy & Quinn Scout Penn State for NFL Draft

Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn both attend the Pro Day for Penn State. Here's why ...

FRISCO - Micah Parsons' emergence from the Penn State program as a Dallas Cowboys star in his rookie year doesn't promise anything about the next wave of Nittany Lions coming into the NFL.

But the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday morning were in Pennsylvania - in the form of head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn ... just in case.

Need a safety? Teams will target Jaquan Briskermaybe in Round 2.

According to attending scouts, Brisker blazed through his drills, posting a 4.4 40 time. While running drills, he looked smooth in his backpedal and showed range when breaking on passes in coverage.

A hybrid-type defensive back, Brisker played both safety positions in his three seasons under coach James Franklin. His best year came in 2021, with him recording a career-high 63 tackles, five pass deflections and two interceptions.

Need defensive linemen? Penn State invites the NFL to scout both edge rushers Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa.

Ebiketie, who has been mocked at No. 37, starred as the team's top pass rusher in 2021 with 9.5 sacks. He finished third in the Big Ten with 52 pressures and tallied 18 tackles for losses.

Luketa, a native of Canada, played more from the standing linebacker position. Consistently making his presence felt behind the line of scrimmage, Luketa recorded 34 pressures and an interception. He said that both former hybrid defenders Parsons and Odafe Oweh were inspirations in helping him make the transition from traditional defensive end.

And by the time we get to the linebacker Brandon Smith? Yes, there is a lot to like about the Penn State guys ... and a lot to look at for McCarthy and Quinn.

