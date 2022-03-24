Finding Broncos: Arnold Ebiketie | Edge | Penn State

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 250 pounds

Arms: 34-1/8 inches

Hands: 10-1/4 inches

Combine Results

Bench Press: 21

Vertical Jump: 38 inches

Broad Jump: 128 inches

Stats

Pros

Ebiketie can pack a lot into his initial punch off the snap.

He is very fluid with his movements, and he can easily slip through gaps when attacking zone blocking concepts.

His hands are great, and they never stop working, and he has good technique with them.

He has great discipline and won't overpursue on the edge, and keeps his eyes on the ball.

There is excellent quickness that can be tough to handle on the backside.

There is plenty of experience on special teams to be used there.

He doesn't waste movement with his attack, keeps himself controlled, and executes his plan.

There are some good pass rush moves in his arsenal.

He uses his length to get off blocks exceptionally well.

Ebiketie can use his hands with quickness and power, and he will constantly mix it up to keep blockers guessing.

He has a high football IQ for attacking and understanding mixing it up.

While his bend isn't elite, it is good enough to bend under the outside of the corner.

Cons

There are legit concerns about his base, and he could use some time in the weight room building up his legs.

When powerful blockers get their hands on him, he struggles to disengage.

He doesn't have the power to hold the point of attack and will often be taken for a ride.

He needs to work with a more consistent balance and bend when working his counters.

As the rep goes on, his pad level will rise.

More work could help avoid the initial engagement punch from blockers.

While he can be so explosive off the snap, it would be nice to see it more consistently.

He doesn't seem aware of different aspects and can miss incoming blocks when he is 'free' on the edge.

His punch has good power, but he needs to use it more often and be more consistent with the placement.

There will be many issues early on with his play against the run, especially if he doesn't get the initial win for penetration.

There isn't much versatility with Ebiketie as he needs to be lined up outside the tackle's shoulder either as a stand-up or hand in the dirt pass rusher.

If he doesn't improve as a run defender, he will be a pass rush specialist, which is valuable as teams want three or four pass rushers for a good rotation.

Overall

Ebiketie is one of the better pure pass rush prospects in the class, but his issues as a run defender are concerning. While pass rush is more valuable, you want them not to be a liability against the run when you spend a high pick on an edge. Now, Ebiketie isn't that bad against the run in college, but the jump to the NFL will make his concerns more prominent.

As a rookie, he may be suited as a pass rush specialist that can contribute to special teams. However, there has to be improvement with his technique at the point of attack and getting stronger to improve his play overall against the run. He has potential and a lot of room for improvement, but it will take time.

Fit with Denver:

Arnold Ebiketie is an excellent fit with the Denver Broncos, especially with their additions of D.J. Jones and Randy Gregory. If they can land Ebiketie, he would have a tough run defender in front of him to help him out and would be allowed to be that third edge behind Gregory and Bradley Chubb.

The scheme the Broncos are going to be running is a natural fit for Ebiketie, and the personnel would allow him to be used to the best of his abilities. The concern is he likely won't be there when Denver is on the clock with the 64th overall pick. So, adding to the evaluation would be if he is worth the additional cost to move up and get him if that was a route Denver wants to go.

With the personnel, scheme, and what Ebiketie can do, if he falls past 50, it should be viewed as worth it for the Broncos.

Round Grade: Mid Second Round

Where he goes: Mid-to-Late Second Round

