Micah Parsons confirms he will join Cowboys for Week 2 of OTAs, media responsibilities
Micah Parsons was not in the building when the Dallas Cowboys kicked off OTA offseason workouts on Tuesday, May 21, as he weighs his options while waiting for a lucrative contract extension.
Parsons is training with former Texas Super Middleweight champion Tony Mack at TMack Elite Training in Allen, Texas, going through an individualized workout routine to "help him achieve spiritual, physical, and mental growth."
It was reported that Parsons is expected to join the team for the second week of OTAs beginning Wednesday, May 29, and the All-Pro pass rusher confirmed the news with NFL Network's Jane Slater.
Of ourse, Parsons specifically mentioned "media responsibilites," so there is no indication whether he will suit up and take the field with his teammates.
But as long as Parsons is in the building, a lengthy holdout into training camp seems less likely.
Last season, Parsons recorded 64 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 33 QB hits, and a career-high 14 sacks. Repeating that level of production would be welcomed by new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.
Week 2 of the Cowboys' OTAs run from Wednesday, May 29 through Friday, May 31.
When OTAs conclude, it will be a three-day break before the tea's mandatory minicamp begins on Tuesday, June 4.