'It Ain't Over': Gallup Gets MRI Results; What's Next for Cowboys at WR?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys knew this was coming, but the Monday MRI results that establish that Michael Gallup sustained a torn ACL in Sunday's 25-22 loss to Arizona - a season-ending knee injury sustained during a play on which Gallup caught a TD pass nevertheless - still have aftershocks that resonate.

"It ain't over 'til it's over,'' Gallup wrote on social media on Monday. "And you best believe it ain't over.''

Gallup is of course not talking about his season - but rather, his team's ability to contend.

On the field? The general thought is that this Dak Prescott-led offense employs enough weaponry to survive the loss of a top play-maker. It can be argued, of course, in the wake of this loss that drops Dallas to 11-5 and from the No. 2 slot in the NFC Playoffs race to the No. 4 slot, that Prescott and his weapons might be overrated. After all, until a furious fourth-quarter comeback, Gallup's TD was Dallas' only one over the course of the first three quarters, and efforts to supplement the passing game with a ground attack didn't really work, either, with Ezekiel Ezekiel failing to put up big numbers.

Gallup was quickly ruled out of the game and was later seen on crutches.

The injury is the unfortunate punctuation mark on a challenging year for the 25-year-old Gallup, a former third-round pick who is entering a contract year ... and got off on a bad foot as he suffered a calf strain following the regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That was an injury that cost him half the season, as he did not return from until Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons. And now he might not return at all, as Gallup is heading into free agency. It's unknown how this will impact NFL teams' view of his value; he has been thought of in media circles as a $13 million-per-year player, and contrary to some reports, Dallas has not committed to paying anything like that to keep him.

Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and now Cedrick Wilson will serve as Dallas' top three receivers. And Gallup will watch ... and cheer them on.

"Nothing but love for Cowboys Nation!'' Gallup wrote.

