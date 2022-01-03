'It Ain't Over': Gallup Gets MRI Results; What's Next for Cowboys at WR?

Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'It Ain't Over': Michael Gallup Gets MRI Results; What's Next for Cowboys at WR?

    Michael Gallup sustained a torn ACL in Sunday's 25-22 loss to Arizona - a season-ending knee injury sustained during a play on which Gallup caught a TD pass nevertheless - and the confirmed news has aftershocks that resonate.
    Author:

    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys knew this was coming, but the Monday MRI results that establish that Michael Gallup sustained a torn ACL in Sunday's 25-22 loss to Arizona - a season-ending knee injury sustained during a play on which Gallup caught a TD pass nevertheless - still have aftershocks that resonate.

    "It ain't over 'til it's over,'' Gallup wrote on social media on Monday. "And you best believe it ain't over.''

    Gallup is of course not talking about his season - but rather, his team's ability to contend.

    On the field? The general thought is that this Dak Prescott-led offense employs enough weaponry to survive the loss of a top play-maker. It can be argued, of course, in the wake of this loss that drops Dallas to 11-5 and from the No. 2 slot in the NFC Playoffs race to the No. 4 slot, that Prescott and his weapons might be overrated. After all, until a furious fourth-quarter comeback, Gallup's TD was Dallas' only one over the course of the first three quarters, and efforts to supplement the passing game with a ground attack didn't really work, either, with Ezekiel Ezekiel failing to put up big numbers.

    Gallup was quickly ruled out of the game and was later seen on crutches.

    The injury is the unfortunate punctuation mark on a challenging year for the 25-year-old Gallup, a former third-round pick who is entering a contract year ... and got off on a bad foot as he suffered a calf strain following the regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    No image description

    gallup hurt group az
    Play

    'It Ain't Over': Gallup Gets MRI Results; What's Next for Cowboys at WR?

    Michael Gallup sustained a torn ACL in Sunday's 25-22 loss to Arizona - a season-ending knee injury sustained during a play on which Gallup caught a TD pass nevertheless - and the confirmed news has aftershocks that resonate.

    11 minutes ago
    dak brady rodgers
    Play

    Dallas 2022 Schedule: Brady Coming, Cowboys Visit Packers

    As a first-place finisher, the NFC East-champion Cowboys will be pitted against some other first-place finishers.

    41 minutes ago
    micah chase az
    Play

    Contenders or Pretenders? Cowboys Flop Against NFC's Best

    Dallas hasn't beaten a team with a winning record since before Halloween

    3 hours ago

    That was an injury that cost him half the season, as he did not return from until Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons. And now he might not return at all, as Gallup is heading into free agency. It's unknown how this will impact NFL teams' view of his value; he has been thought of in media circles as a $13 million-per-year player, and contrary to some reports, Dallas has not committed to paying anything like that to keep him.

    Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and now Cedrick Wilson will serve as Dallas' top three receivers. And Gallup will watch ... and cheer them on.

    "Nothing but love for Cowboys Nation!'' Gallup wrote.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    gallup hurt group az
    News

    'It Ain't Over': Gallup Gets MRI Results; What's Next for Cowboys at WR?

    11 minutes ago
    dak brady rodgers
    News

    Dallas 2022 Schedule: Brady Coming, Cowboys Visit Packers

    41 minutes ago
    micah chase az
    News

    Contenders or Pretenders? Cowboys Flop Against NFC's Best

    3 hours ago
    80270f74-f58a-4920-b5b2-a6e84c89a38c-17340babf6e945528919e262c259a2b4
    News

    'Triggered': Why Kingsbury Doesn't Want Cowboys Playoff Rematch

    3 hours ago
    dak jerry light clutch
    News

    Dallas at Eagles Moves; Dak & Jerry Reveal a Flex Plan

    4 hours ago
    3D4AF17F-4E37-466A-838E-3A334B218CEC
    News

    Tom Brady Speaks Out On Antonio Brown Bucs’ Strip-Down Meltdown

    4 hours ago
    dak throw chandler az
    News

    Cowboys Are 'Fake Super Bowl Contenders,' NFL Execs Tell ESPN

    17 hours ago
    ref mcc aZ
    News

    Cowboys Blame Refs (Not Coach) For Loss

    18 hours ago