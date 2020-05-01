'Going Up?' McCarthy and Cowboys Rookie QB DiNucci Have A History

DALLAS - Most seventh-round NFL draft picks don’t garner a lot of attention. However, something about Dallas’ final selection of the 2020 NFL Draft is different than the others.

Dallas’ first six draft selections all had something in common, as each was a name commonly found on mock draft boards drafted by the Cowboys at what they consider to be excellent values. However their seventh-round pick, James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci, garnered a plethora of Google searches.

Could a fateful elevator ride be the reason the Cowboys passed on larger-school prospects still on the board to grab an off-the-radar DiNucci?

A few months ago in January, DiNucci and the James Madison football team arrived in Frisco, Texas, to compete in the FCS National Title game. As DiNucci walked into his hotel elevator, which is connected to the Cowboys headquarters, he ran into coach McCarthy on the same day he was announced as Cowboys head coach.

DiNucci recognized McCarthy and introduced himself. The two chatted and connected over the fact that McCarthy’s brother was DiNucci’s eighth grade basketball coach.

“(McCarthy) was very familiar with our team. I was kind of surprised that he knew who I was,” DiNucci said of the elevator ride. “That was pretty cool to figure out. We probably had a five minute conversation – however fast the elevator moves – and I wished him the best of luck next year. Now I’m going to be able to play under him, and it’s just crazy.”

While the chance run-in is obviously not the full reason why Dallas drafted DiNucci - it so happens that the James Madison head coach's brother used to coach with McCarthy and the whole bunch of guys involved here are Pittsburghers - it may have served as a reminder to re-check out DiNucci’s passing skill on film – which McCarthy describes as “very accurate.''

A transfer from Pitt, DiNucci’ s 70.6 completion percentage led the nation last year. He earned first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors, throwing for 3,441 yards and 29 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

The Cowboys didn’t want DiNucci to sign a UDFA deal with another team (both the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns had reached out), so they took him off the market at No. 231.

DiNucci adds depth to the quarterback room and some competition for the back-up role behind Dak Prescott. Cooper Rush enters his third season as No. 2 quarterback on a one-year restricted free-agent contract - and yes, there is some buzz about DiNucci (along with practice-squad QB Clayton Thorson) giving Rush some real competition for the No. 2 job.

For now, DiNucci (6-3, 209) looks forward to developing behind Prescott and picking his brain.

“I think in today’s day and age, quarterbacks need to be able to be athletic and extend plays when the pocket breaks down or guys aren’t open,” DiNucci said. “Just being able to watch (Prescott) over these last few years as a spectator in college – and him being a fourth-round pick with the success he’s had – to be able to come in and learn under a guy like that is awesome.”

McCarthy liked what he saw in DiNucci and now the rookie quarterback has a shot to shape into a player that can help a re-loaded ‘America’s Team'' that hopes collectively, their elevator is going up.