Cowboys Select Quarterback Ben DiNucci in Final Round of NFL Draft

DALLAS - With their final selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys picked quarterback Ben DiNucci from James Madison.

DiNucci played two seasons with the Dukes, after transferring from Pittsburgh. In his senior season, he earned CAA Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 29 touchdowns and 3,441 yards while completing nearly 71 percent of his passes.

He also ran for 569 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 carries and led James Madison to the FCS Title Game where they lost to North Dakota State. His senior season came to an unfortunate end with a late interception in the National Championship game against NDSU.

The Cowboys rookie class filled major needs for the franchise with the chance to make an instant impact in some cases...

First-round selection wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is sure to provide some excitement. Dallas added two cornerbacks - Alabama's Trevon Diggs in the second round and 'in your face' Tulsa's Reggie Robinson II. The Cowboys traded up from the 5th round to the 4th to grab Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz, who will compete for a starting role. Third-round selection defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and fifth-round pick Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae round out the class.