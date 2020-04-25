CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Select Quarterback Ben DiNucci in Final Round of NFL Draft

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS - With their final selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys picked quarterback Ben DiNucci from James Madison.

DiNucci played two seasons with the Dukes, after transferring from Pittsburgh. In his senior season, he earned CAA Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 29 touchdowns and 3,441 yards while completing nearly 71 percent of his passes. 

He also ran for 569 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 carries and led James Madison to the FCS Title Game where they lost to North Dakota State. His senior season came to an unfortunate end with a late interception in the National Championship game against NDSU.

The Cowboys rookie class filled major needs for the franchise with the chance to make an instant impact in some cases...

First-round selection wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is sure to provide some excitement. Dallas added two cornerbacks -  Alabama's Trevon Diggs in the second round and 'in your face' Tulsa's Reggie Robinson II. The Cowboys traded up from the 5th round to the 4th to grab Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz, who will compete for a starting role. Third-round selection defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and fifth-round pick Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae round out the class. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Tracker: Cowboys Add Another CB in Tulsa's Reggie Robinson

NFL Draft Tracker: Cowboys Add Another CB in Tulsa's Reggie Robinson Via Round 4

Mike Fisher

by

SI Draft Tracker

Jace 'Moose' Prescott, Brother of Cowboys QB Dak, Dead at 31

Jace Prescott, 31-Year-Old Brother of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak, is Dead

Mike Fisher

by

LaGiggles

NFL Draft: Cowboys Use Pick No. 179 on Utah Edge Rusher Bradlee Anae

With the 179th Overall Pick, The Dallas Cowboys Have Selected Utah Edge Rusher Bradlee Anae

Matt Galatzan

Cowboys trade up, take Wisconsin's Tyler Biadasz: 'I'm coming to work'

The Dallas Cowboys moved up to the end of the fourth round to address a need at center

Matthew Postins

NFL Draft: Cowboys Reggie Robinson Self-Scouting Report: 'I'm An In-Your-Face CB'

NFL Draft: Cowboys Reggie Robinson Self-Scouting Report: 'I'm An In-Your-Face CB'

BriAmaranthus

NFL Draft Day 3: Cowboys To 'Cut & Shoot' At These 20 Prospects - Including 5 QBs

NFL Draft Day 3: The Dallas Cowboys Will 'Cut & Shoot' At These 20 Prospects - Including Picking From A Group of 5 QBs

Mike Fisher

NFL Draft: How 1-2-3 Lucky Are Cowboys? 'We're Livin' Right'

NFL Draft: How 1-2-3 Lucky Are The Dallas Cowboys With Their First Three Picks? 'We're Livin' Right,' Says Owner Jerry Jones, No Stranger To Good Fortune

Mike Fisher

'We'll Play NFL Football,' Vows Emotional Jerry Jones Of COVID-19 Fight

A Teary-Eyed Jerry Jones Is Emotional And Optimistic As He Vows, 'We'll Play NFL Football' As America Fights Through The COVID-19 Threat

Mike Fisher

NFL Draft: Cowboys Use Pick No. 17 on Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys added some major talent to the wide receiver group on Thursday, drafting Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Matt Galatzan

by

kathymoore

NFL Draft: Cowboys Use Pick No. 51 on Alabama's Trevon Diggs

The Dallas Cowboys Added To Their Secondary Depth On Thursday, Picking Alabama Cornerback Trevon Diggs With the 51st Overall Pick In The 2020 NFL Draft

Matt Galatzan

by

Jhodge