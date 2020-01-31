CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

New Cowboys Staffer Adam Henry Has A Message for His WRs: 'I'm Not A 'Players' Coach'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Adam Henry recognizes that it's an easy mistake to make. His long-standing relationship with headline-grabbing NFL stars like Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry creates the impression that the recent addition to Mike McCarthy's coaching staff is a "player's coach.''

He hasn't yet told his Dallas Cowboys receivers the truth about that. But in a one-on-one visit with CowboysSI.com, he explained it to us.

"I'm not a 'player's coach,' Henry tells me as we walk down a hall inside the Star in Frisco. "I do have a level of connection with players. But expectations are expectations. There is a level of excellence that must be met. The players play. The coaches coach.

"I'm not a 'player's coach,''' Henry repeats, his tone as firm and steady as his eye-to-eye stare. "I'm a 'coaches coach.'''

Henry, 47, is a native of Beaumont, Texas, who starred as a receiver at McNeese State and then briefly with the Saints. His coaching career has been highlighted by work with Beckham Jr. and Landry at LSU, then later with Beckham with the Giants, and then with the trio reunited with the Cleveland Browns.

The Dallas position group - headed by Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, who produced big but inconsistent numbers in 2019 - was deemed to be in need of fresh leadership. I ask Henry if the biggest part of the job is simply teaching.

"I believe so,'' he says, smiling, "because I have a Master's degree in education.''

And Landry's review of the new Cowboys assistant? He tells NFL Network that he views Henry as someone who players can relate to both as "a father figure'' and a "disciplinarian.''

Another view? People apparently mistake him for the "Luke Cage'' Marvel character.

Henry tells the media-at-large at The Star that he views himself as someone who is "kind of laid back in situations, and when they happen, they happen.'' What's happened here is an "opportunity to come back home to Texas and be closer to my family,'' adding that all of the Cowboys fans in his family tree are suddenly popping up across the state. (You can get a feel for Henry's style of media communication below.)

As of a few days ago, Henry had yet to official talk to any of his Cowboys receivers since taking the job. But eventually? "I’m a guy who likes to get on the grass,'' he said, "get with them, talk to them, talk through things and see what they know and what they don’t know, because you can assume a lot of things on tape.”

Meanwhile, Cooper is among the Cowboys receivers who is so curious about what makes Henry tick that Amari says he'll contact Beckham and Landry for some inside info.

And, what, I ask "Coaches' Coach'' Henry, will they tell Cooper?

"All good things, I'm sure,'' Henry, replies, his tone and his stare softening in intensity, if only for a moment.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Anniversary Countdown 60 for 60: The Top 60 Moments in 'America's Team' History, The Entire List

The Dallas Cowboys Are Celebrating Their 60th NFL Anniversary And We Celebrate With Them: Our Richie Whitt’s 'America's Team' Countdown 60 for 60 - The Top 60 Moments in Cowboys History, The Entire List

Richie Whitt

by

ScottKennedy

Watch Sneak Previews of The Best (And Worst) 2020 Super Bowl TV Commercials, Via 'The Street'

Watch Sneak Previews of The Best (And Worst) 2020 Super Bowl TV Commercials, Via 'The Street'

Mike Fisher

Jason Witten Says He Wants To Keep Playing For Cowboys - But ...

Iconic Tight End Jason Witten Says He Wants To Keep Playing For Cowboys - But ...

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55

'Report That!' Says QB Dak Prescott When Asked About A Cowboys Contract Holdout

'Report That!' Says QB Dak Prescott When Asked About A Possible Cowboys Contract Holdout - But What Are We Supposed to Infer From The Statement?

Mike Fisher

How Ex Cowboys Coach Kris Richard Might ‘Fail Up’ To A Super Bowl Team

It Didn't Quite Work in Dallas. But Here's How Ex Cowboys Coach Kris Richard Might ‘Fail Up’ To A Super Bowl Team

Mike Fisher

Did Jerry Jones Just Take A Super Slap At Fellow Cowboys HOF’er Jimmy Johnson?

It Depends How You Hear The Dallas Owner's 'Word Salad,' But ... Did Jerry Jones Just Take A Super Slap At Fellow Cowboys HOF’er Jimmy Johnson?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Playing An NFL Game In Mexico? There’s Only One Problem

The NFL Wants To Conquer The World. Fine. But Cowboys Playing An NFL Game In Mexico? There’s Only One Problem

Mike Fisher

NFL Will Honor 'Cultural Icon' Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV

The Sports World Continues To Be Moved By Tragedy; The NFL Will Honor 'Cultural Icon' Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV, Says Commissioner Roger Goodell

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55

Let's Ask Cowboys Jaylon Smith About Starring in a Super Bowl Ad For Condoms

Let's Ask Dallas Cowboys Jaylon Smith About His New Star Turn in a Super Bowl Ad For ... Condoms

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55

Cowboys Dream Target Jamal Adams of The Jets: 'I Want To Be In New York!'

The Dallas Cowboys Knew All Along That This Was A Dream Target Jamal Adams, And Maybe It's Not Even That Now That The DFW Native Says, 'I Expect To Be Extended By Jets'

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55