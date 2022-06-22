Cowboys New Leading Receiver? Tony Pollard, Predicts NFL Network

Is Pollard moving straight to the top of the list of Dallas pass-catchers?

FRISCO - Tony Pollard is going places within the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive totem pole. And he’s going somewhere in terms of his position, too, as he’s adding wide receiver to his job description this offseason.

But is Pollard also moving straight to the top of the list of Dallas pass-catchers?

That’s the hot-take thought of NFL Network’s Adam Rank as he offered up four bold predictions for the Cowboys' 2022 season, one of them centering on a changing of the guard in the receivers room.

Rank thinks, in essence, that CeeDee Lamb will not reach expectations as the step-up replacement for the traded-away Amari Cooper. … and that it’ll be Pollard who somehow gobbles up the numbers.

As NFL Network states boldly: “Tony Pollard will be the Cowboys leading receiver.”

Bold. But wildly unlikely. And why?

First off, our recent casual conversation with QB Dak Prescott suggested strongly that Dallas plans to feature Lamb, target after target after target. He will be fed.

NFL Network cannot know that. But now you do.

Next is what it would mean in terms of offensive look. If Pollard is going to go full-Deebo or full-Patterson? That would make it a possibility. … but he’s not.

What if Dallas changes it’s entire offense while dumping Ezekiel Elliott in a way that asks Pollard to be Faulk or Tomlinson? Well, neither of those things are happening, either.

More Pollard is fine. Of course, “more Pollard” isn’t much of a hot take, is it?

Also not hot among Rank’s predictions: “Dak Prescott is a good quarterback,” a take so obvious it doesn’t merit air time. And then there’s the take gaining traction, that coach Mike McCarthy, as he enters his third season with the Cowboys, will be fired.

In Week 10.

After a loss.

The idea of a coach firing is an attention-getting one, but we note the cuteness and unfairness of this one here.

The idea of Tony Pollard essentially taking over both the jobs of Lamb and Elliott? It’s a Cowboys combo prediction that NFL Network can put on TV … but not one NFL Network would (or at least, should) put money on.

