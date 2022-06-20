Skip to main content

Cowboys Firing Coach Mike McCarthy at Midseason, NFL Network Predicts

A hot-seat hot take? Here's the NFL Network sizzler: Mike McCarthy will get fired in-season.

FRISCO - Try as we might to resist the hot-take hot-seat silliness, it seems to almost envelope the Dallas Cowboys and coach Mike McCarthy.

What is the merit for it? Is there "inside info'' driving it? What, exactly, has McCarthy done so wrong?

Despite the absence of logic, NFL Network’s Adam Rank plows ahead with some "hot takes'' that he seems to be making clear are designed to be viewed as "hot.'' So he's offered up four bold predictions for the Cowboys' 2022 season.

aaron mac jerry

Two of them have to do with pass-catching. He essentially thinks predictions of CeeDee Lamb producing big numbers are wrong. (I can tell him that a certain person in the locker room here at The Star who is in charge of throwing the ball to Lamb finds this prediction laughable.). He predicts that Tony Pollard will lead the team in receiving, which is a goofy take that - despite the well-chronicled plans for an expansion of Pollard's responsibilities here - nobody would actually put any money on.

Rank's third point is that "Dak Prescott is a good quarterback'' and it's largely a waste of time - because, you know, we know that. Even without "20 carries a game.''

But then ... the sizzler: Mike McCarthy will get fired in-season.

In fact, Rank goes so all-in on McCarthy's coming pink slip that he pinpoints the week it's going to happen: After a mid-November loss to the Packers, the Week 10 game on November 13 at Green Bay.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

micah-parsons-122421-getty-ftr_18mvcawo1ks2i1kope6nbkenr5
Play

'I'll Be Watching!' Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on New No. 11

Abdul Carter will have the eyes of Happy Valley ... and Dallas ... upon him this season.

By Geoff Magliochetti3 hours ago
3 hours ago
12ED3905-ED7C-47CD-AFC6-23A69DE62595
Play

'Randy Replacements': Gregory Broncos Injury News as Cowboys Tout DEs

"I know that we’ve had some people concerned because Gregory got out of here,'' Jones said. "But I feel good about where we are.”

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
4 hours ago
dak reid kellen
Play

Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore: Best Play-Caller in NFL?

Pro Football Focus ranks Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid No. 1 in the league as a play caller, followed by Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
6 hours ago

We could spent some time here pondering whether Dallas is going to lose to the Packers that day ... whether Dallas will have an awful record at that time (the Cowboys' three weeks before Green Bay are home vs. Chicago, home vs. Detroit and a bye, so it would seem Dallas would be likely to be on a roll of sorts ... and what owner Jerry Jones' tolerance temperature might be at this specific moment.

Worth noting: How is that temperature at this moment? Said Jones: "Mike has got an opportunity here to win a Super Bowl. And he’s got an opportunity to win other Super Bowls. That’s really the measurement of it.”

The reality of the way Jerry's Cowboys work: They'd have to experience a monumental and long-term meltdown during which QB Dak Prescott leads the team in an unplugging from the leadership of the coach. And besides just being "hot-take'' guy, what is the justification in really believing any of that is going to happen in November?

The fact that NFL Network needs something to talk about in June.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

micah-parsons-122421-getty-ftr_18mvcawo1ks2i1kope6nbkenr5
News

'I'll Be Watching!' Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on New No. 11

By Geoff Magliochetti3 hours ago
12ED3905-ED7C-47CD-AFC6-23A69DE62595
News

'Randy Replacements': Gregory Broncos Injury News as Cowboys Tout DEs

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
dak reid kellen
News

Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore: Best Play-Caller in NFL?

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
B057071D-8C9B-40F8-A4E6-81C519D80664
News

Nate Newton to Black College Football Hall of Fame; Cowboys Teammate Troy Aikman Shows Support

By Mike D'Abate9 hours ago
Do-the-Dallas-Cowboys-or-Philadelphia-Eagles-have-a-brighter-future
News

Eagles Fans Rip New Logo; What's Cowboys Nation Think?

By Cowboys Country StaffJun 19, 2022
Mike-McCarthy-explains-puzzling-clock-management-vs-1024x576
News

Cowboys 'Cross the Finish Line': Did Coach Mike McCarthy Make Right Call?

By Mike FisherJun 19, 2022
mccarthy dak minicamp
News

‘Dak Prescott 20 Carries a Game!’ Cowboys Joke About Clickbait

By Mike FisherJun 19, 2022
quinn parsons
News

Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn: NFL's Best Defensive Play-Caller?

By Mike FisherJun 19, 2022